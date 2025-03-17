Balancing books, paychecks: How on-campus jobs shape students’ futures

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Many Baylor students juggle academics with on-campus jobs, gaining valuable experience while earning extra income. But beyond the immediate benefits, these jobs shape students’ professional skills, time management abilities and future career prospects. From building connections with faculty to learning workplace responsibility, working on campus can have lasting effects that extend far beyond graduation.

Baylor has a team of student employment specialists who serve as key resources for students seeking job opportunities. This team helps connect students with on-campus employment, guiding them through the hiring process, payroll, financial services and career development.

Molly Weaver, a student employment specialist, works closely with both students and supervisors to facilitate job opportunities on and off campus. She ensures that students find positions that are not only enjoyable, but also beneficial for their future careers.

By earning their own money, students gain a deeper understanding of budgeting, which helps them make informed financial decisions, Weaver said.

“Having a job during college can help students develop better financial habits by teaching them to budget, save and manage their expenses,” Weaver said. “Earning their own money helps students understand the value of a dollar, prioritize spending and make informed financial decisions. It also encourages students to develop long-term financial goals and plan for future expenses, setting them up for financial independence after graduation.”

Weaver emphasizes that on-campus employment offers more than just a paycheck — it provides students with valuable experience that strengthens their resumes and enhances their employability after graduation.

“It also enhances students’ social life by fostering connections with other students, coworkers, professors and staff,” Weaver said. “Finally, on-campus employment is extremely flexible so students can focus on academics while getting valuable work experience.”

Weaver said student workers often maintain higher GPAs than their peers who do not work. A structured schedule helps students balance work, academics and social life while reinforcing essential time management skills.

“Focusing on time management while also scheduling self-care activities and breaks is extremely important,” Weaver said. “If ever feeling overwhelmed, we highly recommend students talk to their boss about taking a break or adjusting the hours they work each week. Hiring managers at Baylor understand that students are students first.”

Weaver emphasizes the wide range of on-campus job opportunities available to students, each providing valuable work experience. The key, Weaver notes, is finding a job that aligns with a student’s current goals.

“Thousands of students work on-campus, and every position offers valuable work experience,” Weaver said. “We offer positions where students can get paid to play an instrument or photograph an event, intern with their department, work in campus recreation, give tours to prospective students, handle office and administrative duties and so much more. We tell students it is all about finding a job that is perfect for them and their needs in that moment.”

San Diego junior Lindsay Griffin is a tour guide and said working as a student has promoted her professional and personal growth.

“Personally, I have had to get a lot better at time management,” Griffin said. “I am very grateful for the flexibility with my schedule, but there are definitely a few times where I have gone straight from class to work, to chapter, then to supplemental instruction and top the night off with homework. In order to be a successful student, a good friend and take care of myself, I have to manage my time well.”

Working as a tour guide has especially helped with communication skills, Griffin said.

“As a tour guide, we see so many people from so many walks of life,” Griffin said. “I communicate with not only prospective students and their families but international students, first generation college students, prospective faculty members, graduate students and alumni. It’s important that I can empathize with them and share all that Baylor has to offer to them in a way based on their personal circumstances in a clear and effective way.”