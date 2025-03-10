Judge rejects plea deal in sexual assault case involving former Baylor student

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

A judge rejected a plea bargain for James Shadle, a former Baylor student accused of sexually assaulting another student, according to a report by KWTX.

Judge Thomas West of Texas’ 19th State District Court declined the plea agreement between the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office and Shadle, who had pleaded guilty in December to two reduced charges of attempted sexual assault with a recommendation for deferred probation. This agreement would have reduced Shadle’s sex offender registration requirement to 10 years instead of a lifetime.

Shadle was previously a vocal performance and music education major at Baylor before being arrested and expelled, the report said.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a fellow choir member and friend of Shadle’s, told Baylor police she and him were hanging out in a friend’s room in December 2021 when he invited her to his dorm to continue spending time together.

The complaint states that once there, Shadle allegedly tried to remove her clothes and told her he was “going to have sex with her.” When she refused, he pushed her head down and forced her to perform oral sex, later laying himself on top of her, rendering her unable to move and continuing to “vigorously” assault her, according to the complaint.

Furthermore, the complaint says that Shadle made several admissions to others that he had sexually assaulted the victim.

West gave Shadle the option to withdraw his guilty plea or proceed with a sentencing that would not align with the DA’s recommendation, the article said. Shadle chose to withdraw, and his case is now tentatively set for trial on April 14.

McLennan County DA Josh Tetens said his office will review the case to decide whether to offer a new plea agreement or proceed to trial. According to the report, if convicted, Shadle faces two to 20 years in prison for each charge.