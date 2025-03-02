Cal Baptist walks off Bears to win Baylor Invitational

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

After a pitchers’ duel throughout the championship game of the Baylor Invitational, Cal Baptist knocked a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Baylor softball 2-1 Sunday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.

With two outs, the Lancers (11-11) sparked a short rally following an error by senior first baseman Shaylon Govan. A stolen base put the runner in scoring position for sophomore third baseman Katy Penberthy, who sent a fly ball to the outfield fence to drive in the game-winning run.

“It’s never fun to lose, but we’re learning and we’re growing,” sophomore third baseman Leah Cran said. “We’ll be better next time.”

The pitchers dominated the championship matchup, with both teams scoring just one run in the first six innings.

Senior right-handed pitcher Dariana Orme started for the Bears, throwing 4 2/3 innings of one-run softball, allowing three hits. Her outing was her second longest of the season, following another 4 2/3 innings against Cal Baptist on Friday.

“That was a positive for Dari to go that long,” head coach Glenn Moore said. “Longevity was important. We didn’t anticipate her being able to finish the game, but she came really close.”

Senior left-hander Lillie Walker (1-3) took the loss after relieving Orme in the fifth inning. She entered with the bases loaded and escaped with a strikeout to end the frame. Walker pitched the final two innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit — the game-ending base knock — while striking out three.

“She came in and got us out of a jam with bases loaded,” Moore said. “Bring Walker in to close it –– that’s the role she’s most effective in. Didn’t happen well today, but two times this weekend it has.”

Freshman right-handed pitcher Annika Hollingsworth went the distance for Cal Baptist, allowing one run on five hits in her seven-inning complete game.

“Tip your hat to their pitcher because she squashed a team that was swinging well yesterday,” Moore said. “And there’s no real other reason to point your fingers in it, except a pitcher in that circle doing an outstanding job.”

Cran, who was moved to the leadoff spot, recorded one of Baylor’s five hits and scored the team’s lone run. The sophomore tallied hits in all five games of the Baylor Invitational and now leads the team with a .385 batting average.

“She’s my type of leadoff hitter,” Moore said. “I’d like the ball hit hard, maybe in the gap, have a chance to hit a home run too every now and again. The speed’s great.”

Baylor now prepares for its final nonconference game against No. 2 Texas. This will be the Bears’ eighth game against a ranked opponent in the first half of the season. While underdogs again, Moore expects his team to continue competing and staying competitive against its former conference rival.

“What I’m looking for on Wednesday is for us to go out and compete against Texas in a good way,” Moore said. “They’re supposed to beat us on their home field, but you know, they still have to do it.”

The Bears will return to the diamond at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Longhorns at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.