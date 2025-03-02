Baylor baseball drops final leg of Globe Life series to No. 25 Auburn 7-4

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

Baylor baseball dropped the final game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field, falling 7-4 to No. 25 Auburn on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers rode a dominant start from pitcher Christian Chatterton, who allowed just one run and struck out nine over five innings.

The Bears (8-3) went 1-2 during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series this weekend, splitting games against No. 8 Oregon State (4-3 loss on Friday) and Ohio State (8-6 win on Saturday). Their strong start this season marks a stark turnaround from last year’s team, which opened 4-11.

“It means a lot,” said redshirt senior outfielder Enzo Apodaca, who went 1-for-4 with a home run. “We had good momentum coming into this weekend and we were able to pick up one game yesterday. We’re just trying to flush these last two games that we’ve played, these last two losses, and move onto the next week.”

Starting pitcher Cole Stasio’s 1-2-3 opening inning was stalled by an official review. Auburn catcher Ike Irish smacked a grounder through the right side of the infield, but his ill-fated attempt to advance to second was confirmed on replay.

When Baylor leadoff hitter Jack Little stepped up to the plate, he left no doubt. The Wichita State transfer started the game with a bang, crushing Chatterton’s first pitch into the second deck in left field for his second home run in as many days.

“I love a leadoff home run, we’ll take it every time,” head coach Mitch Thompson said. “But you know it’s a long ballgame, so from there it’s just, keep playing.”

Auburn responded quickly. Cooper McMurray slapped a ground ball past Baylor third baseman Hunter Teplanszky, followed by a single to right field from Bub Terrell. With two outs, the Bears had a chance to escape.

Then came the runs.

Chase Fralick drove the ball up the middle to score McMurray. Bristol Carter likewise knocked in Terrell. When Eric Snow became the third consecutive batter to knock the ball up the middle — this time, high and into the glove of center fielder Ty Johnson — it felt like a fitting end to a trilogy.

Stasio, who’d given up three earned runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout, was pulled one out and two strikes into the third inning. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore southpaw Caleb Jameson, who walked Terrell on two pitches, loading the bases.

Jameson hit Chris Rembert, allowing an inherited runner to score, but averted disaster by inducing a pair of infield pop-ups. The Paris, Texas native allowed one earned run over 2 1/3 innings of work, striking out one and walking one the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Chatterton was tossing a masterclass for Auburn. After surrendering Little’s leadoff homer, he didn’t allow another extra-base hit and struck out the side twice, finishing his outing with nine strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

The Bears attempted a rally in the seventh inning but couldn’t capitalize. With freshman second baseman Pearson Riebock and sophomore catcher JJ Kennett in scoring position, senior shortstop Tyriq Kemp grounded out to short, ending the threat.

Auburn padded its lead in the eighth with help from Baylor’s defensive missteps. A failed glove-hand toss and miscommunication on a slow-rolling grounder resulted in a pair of infield hits. A 4-6-3 double play nearly salvaged the inning, but Cade Belyeu laced a two-run homer inside the right-field foul pole to extend the Tigers’ lead.

Apodaca joined the party minutes later, launching a 389-footer past the outstretched arm of Terrell into the bullpen. Senior left fielder Wesley Jordan was mere inches away from an encore, but a leaping Carter knocked it out of the air before it cleared the fence. Jordan rounded second with too much momentum and slid past third base, giving the cutoff man just enough time to send him packing.

The Bears put two more runners on base, but Riebock’s deep fly ball landed squarely in Belyeu’s glove to end the inning.

A final attempted comeback run commenced immediately in the bottom of the ninth. Kennett reached on a fielding error, then advanced to third on a double by Kemp. Apodaca launched a sacrifice fly to send the sophomore catcher home. But Jordan grounded out to third, drawing the curtains at 7-4.

“One thing we’re learning is we got a bunch of fighters,” Thompson said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that are going to compete … Today we hurt ourselves a little bit there, but our intent, our effort, our execution’s been really good.”

Baylor will return to action against Tarleton State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Ballpark. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.