By Joe Pratt | Executive Producer

This week, we update you on the tuition increase for the 2025-26 academic year and what it might mean to future students.

Next, hear President Linda Livingstone’s outlook on the future of diversity, equity and inclusion at Baylor.

In sports, we honor the legacy of former quarterback and Baylor athletics Hall of Famer J.J. Joe, who passed away this week at age 54.