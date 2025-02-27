Crocheting, knitting make a comeback, hooking Gen Z

By Janay Boyd | Reporter

With the rise of social media, interest has grown in what many call “grandma activities” — including baking, puzzles, gardening and, most notably, crocheting and knitting.

According to Kheyo Mag, a blog from an online crochet and yarn entrepreneur, crochet is making a big comeback. The publication notes that crocheting is experiencing a resurgence because people enjoy the satisfaction of creating something with their hands. In other words, the appeal of handcrafted items is stronger than ever.

Baylor’s Crochet Club has been active for several years. It provides students with a space to connect through shared creativity and allows like-minded individuals to unwind and crochet despite their busy schedules.

“It’s kind of becoming more trendy just as a pastime, because it’s true — it does really bring people together,” the club’s co-president, Carrollton senior Tiffany Phan said. “Also, there is that productivity factor. You’re also getting something out of it that’s materialistic.”

Beyond being a creative outlet, the Crochet Club engages in philanthropy. One of its notable initiatives is “Stitches of Hope,” through which members handcraft plushies for children undergoing cleft lip and palate surgeries. Phan said that the plushies have been sent as far as Malaysia, with each stitch carrying a message of care and encouragement.

Baylor isn’t the only college embracing fiber arts. McLennan Community College (MCC) initially offered a “Knitting Basics” course, where participants learned fundamental techniques. More recently, MCC introduced an advanced class, “Knitting Beyond the Basics,” both of which are taught by certified knitting instructor Dawn Burns.

According to Crochet Penguin, a crochet-focused statistics and tips site, over 73% of crocheters are between the ages of 18 and 34. This rise in popularity can be attributed to hobbies people picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing interest in personalizing fashion and the influence of social media, which has made handmade crafts more accessible through tutorials and inspiration.

“We have noticed a lot of people joining a lot of fiber art stuff, crochet especially,” Crochet Club co-president, Dallas junior Pamela Córdova said. “We’ve also seen a lot of people that knit. Even things like embroidery have been making a comeback as well. It’s funny because it used to be a thing that a lot of people would consider, ‘a grandma thing.’”

The Crochet Club is now looking to partner with “Bonnets for Babies” and contribute to an initiative by “Straw to Bread,” an organization supporting communities in Kenya. Through this project, members plan to create and donate knitted or crocheted baby caps, Córdova said.

In addition to being a creative outlet, crocheting and knitting foster a strong sense of community. According to the Women’s Choice Award, these crafts encourage social connection by allowing people to share projects, exchange ideas and build friendships. They also serve as a form of self-expression and offer therapeutic benefits.

“Crochet has this incredible power to connect people,” Phan said. “Some of our favorite moments come from making projects in collaboration with other organizations or gifting handmade items to friends. It’s kind of like a reminder that something handmade carries love and intention.”