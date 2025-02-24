Baylor Student Foundation builds leaders, strengthens community

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Baylor Student Foundation plays a key role in fundraising, scholarship initiatives and campus events. Commonly known as StuFu, the organization provides students with leadership opportunities and a chance to engage with the university community. Members describe their experience as an opportunity to develop skills, build connections and contribute to Baylor’s mission.

StuFu’s application is open to prospective students until 11:59 p.m. on March 2. Shreveport, Louis. senior Mark Raines is a member of StuFu and said that the organization is broken up into five different committees with two co-chairs for each committee.

The first committee is co-presidents who lead and delegate Student Foundation as a whole. Next is the Alumni Relations Committee. This committee works with influential Baylor alumni with a goal to maintain relationships and collect over $6 million in Student Foundation scholarship funds. The Alumni Relations Committee hosts the annual homecoming reception for StuFu alumni.

The Campus Promotion Committee is centered around developing involvement on Baylor’s campus. The committee organizes the Bearathon and Sic ’Em 6K as well as the annual All-University Thanksgiving dinner.

The Member Engagement Committee is focused on the internal operations of Student Foundation including creating a successful and fun environment as well as assisting Baylor administration with student recruitment events such as college fairs, Dr Pepper Hour tour visits and Sic ‘Em-ologies.

Raines said that his favorite part of StuFu was participating in Sic ‘Em-ologies, where those who work on the Member Engagement Committee go on Baylor-hosted trips to different states in order to recruit prospective Baylor students.

“I signed up for this thing we do called Sic’em-ologies, and it’s essentially a partnership with admissions,” Raines said. ‘They fly you to places to go and talk to prospective students, so I got assigned to San Francisco … and Baylor had all expenses paid and flew me and my friend Tim up to go talk to potential students.”

Next is the Public Relations Committee where members are in charge of sharing Student Foundation’s mission with campus and alumni through social media platforms, billboards, banners, flyers and writing in chalk on the sidewalks.

Raines said that StuFu caters to its members by creating a flexible and encouraging environment to work in.

“We meet once a week,” Raines said. “It’s pretty laid back. You just meet with the big group and talk about what we’re gonna get done and then you break out in your little groups and go knock it out.”

San Diego senior Kana Morwood is also a member of StuFu. Morwood has served on the Member Engagement Committee during her senior year and said via email that it was an eye-opening opportunity to get connected with the internal focus of StuFu.

“As a part of Member Engagement, I have planned socials for current members and worked with Talent Acquisition to talk with potential new members and spread the word about applications for Student Foundation,” Morwood said.

Morwood said one of her favorite memories from Student Foundation was setting up for the Bearathon.

“We set up for Bearathon late at night, and while we were waiting for supplies my team decided to play games at the nearby park,” Morwood said. “It is one of my favorite memories of Student Foundation.”

Morwood said that Student Foundation has allowed her to grow in many areas while giving her the opportunity to create lifelong friendships.

“Not only has Student Foundation given me some of my best friends, but it has also helped me to grow in my leadership skills, teamwork and problem solving –– it helped to prepare me for my internship this school year,” Morwood said. “It has also given me the opportunity to help give back to the community by helping raise money for student scholarships. Overall, StuFu has shaped who I am today and I have made lifelong friends because of this org.”