No. 15 Baylor women’s tennis knocks off Washington State 7-0

By Julia Konesky | Reporter

No. 15 Baylor women’s tennis secured its third sweep of the season Friday afternoon, defeating Washington State 7-0 at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Sophomore Zuzanna Kubacha and freshman Wenfei Yu opened doubles play with long volleys and mounting frustration before taking the set 6-3 on Court Three. Behind the underclassman duo and the paring of freshman Na Dong and senior Sierra Berry, who won on Court Two 7-6(4), the Bears (9-1) clinched the doubles point and never looked back.

“These players are not focusing on the scoreboard,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “A lot of times, you win a match, you get the four points, then the remaining matches the players lose focus and intensity. This group is really good at keeping their spirit over the scoreboard, and that showed again today.”

On Court One, senior Liubov Kostenko and senior Cristina Tiglea fell in doubles play but didn’t let it phase them when flipping to singles.

“I lost a few matches earlier in the season, and I think it kind of affects the confidence,” Liubov said. “But I’ve done it so many times, so just sticking to the system, listening to the coaches and trusting myself is the key.”

Junior Kennedy Gibbs started the scoring in singles play on Court Five against sophomore Martina Markov. Markov dominated the first three games, but Gibbs kept fighting and picked up a 7-6, 6-2 victory. Soon after, Kubacha won 6-1, 6-3 on Court Three.

Tiglea secured the decisive win despite dropping the first set, ultimately prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(8). Playing it out, Dong won 3-6, 6-3, 1-0(3), while Kostenko (6-2, 6-3) and Yu (6-1, 6-2) cruised to victory.

The Bears will be back in action against Cincinnati at noon Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.