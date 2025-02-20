Executive order takes aim at strengthening missile defense

By Sydney Kerbow | Reporter

On Jan. 27, President Trump signed an executive order to develop and deploy a new, next-generation missile defense system aimed at protecting the U.S. from ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missile threats.

The initiative, often referred to as “The Iron Dome for America,” builds on past efforts to protect the country but takes a more aggressive approach than previous strategies, such as Reagan’s “Star Wars” program, which was canceled before reaching its goals.

The order responds to growing global threats such as development of advanced missile technologies by China, Russia and other “near-peer adversaries,” which have heightened the need for a comprehensive shield. The order emphasizes the importance of protecting U.S. citizens with critical infrastructure while maintaining a “secure second-strike capability,” ensuring that the U.S. can respond to any attack.

Maj. Jeffery Thompson Jr., a Baylor military science professor, provided insight into the challenges of creating a system like “The Iron Dome.”

“Budget is the greatest challenge,” Thompson said. “Being an air defense artillery officer, I understand the amount of resources required to maintain a missile defense weapons system and specifically for forward-deployed organizations. Homeland defense will require an extensive network of sensors and shooters to be in place in strategic locations. Those weapon systems are more than likely the most expensive weapon systems within Department of Defense artillery.”

It marks a significant shift in the U.S. missile defense strategy, calling for the accelerated deployment of various technologies, — space-based interceptors, a new layer of missile-tracking satellites and non-kinetic capabilities like cyber defense.

Thompson expressed confidence in the system’s feasibility.

“There is no absolute in any technology,” Thompson said. “However, our current missile defense system, I believe, really leads the world in defense efforts. Partner nations help us extend our operational reach beyond our homeland’s natural borders. Homeland defense starts with the recognition of the threat and working to protect our homeland from the furthest points possible.”

Cypress senior Emily Craig shared her mixed feelings on the executive order.

“I appreciate the efforts President Trump is making to protect our nation from threats,” Craig said. “However, this executive order could make citizens feel like our country has a target on its back by encouraging other nations to develop more advanced weaponry.”

While the plan promises increased security, it raises concerns about military spending and the potential for escalating global arms races. Thompson said the race to develop better defense systems is “never-ending.”

“Our defense system will likely cause our adversaries to continue their efforts to expand their offensive and defensive capabilities,” Thompson said. “Those requirements expand beyond military power into economical and diplomatic capabilities to maintain progress.”