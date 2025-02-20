Back for more: Sing veterans return to Waco Hall, elevate acts

By Elliott Nace | Staff Writer

It’s one thing to compete in Sing for the first time with little idea of what to expect. It’s another to have a second crack at the privilege of wowing that packed crowd in Waco Hall.

Tyler junior Caroline Wells, a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, is lucky enough to have this opportunity.

“I kind of went in not knowing what to expect, and then just immediately being rewarded by such a wonderful, caring environment that was so clearly built on discipline,” she said.

According to Magnolia, Ark. junior Olivia Claire Smith, Chi Omega president, repeat Sing performers bring the enthusiasm of the previous year’s performance. In the case of Chi Omega, which put on a top act last year, returning performers may help start a winning dynasty.

“This year, our Sing chairs have taken bold steps to make Sing even more exciting and innovative,” Smith said in an email. “It’s amazing to see how Sing grows and improves, and we cannot wait to see what everyone brings to the table this year.”

Smith mentioned how repeat performers encourage the many new members who have never sung or danced before in their life and how prior experience “creates a supportive environment” that amplifies the performance.

“Familiarity with the process allows the Sing chairs to hit the ground running, making rehearsals more efficient as they can dive straight into refining performances rather than spending abundant time on basic groundwork,” she said.

Wells recalled how her choreographer last year, affectionately referred to by Theta members as “Miss Pink,” brought necessary initiative to the rehearsal process.

“She was just so clearly large and in charge in all of the best ways, which is something so hard to do — when you’re in a group of 200 other girls for the performance who are your age, to clearly have this line of authority,” Wells said. “That’s kind of a big part of Theta: leadership integrity, leadership qualities.”

Putting together a Sing act, Smith said, is a team effort that demands a sense of community as well as efficiency.

“When all members are on board and realize how each individual contributes to the overall success, it creates a deep sense of unity and passion that propels us forward,” Smith said. “Our Sing chairs help focus and guide the energy, while [Chi Omega] channels it and takes the performance to the next level.”

As Wells prepares to perform for the second time, she noted how the scale put on display during Sing can only succeed if every member recognizes the importance of both leadership and collaboration.

“You can have someone in a leadership position telling you to do X, Y and Z, but none of it matters unless the individual takes it upon themselves to do those things,” she said. “I think that’s something that’s not only great in the sense of Sing, but it’s also a quality that you can easily apply to other areas of life, whether it be academically, spiritually or socially. Having that individual discipline and knowing when you need to do things, time management –– it all falls into the same umbrella.”