Turn back time with these 5 iconic Sing acts

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

On April 25, 1953, Baylor held its first-ever All-University Sing, featuring eight clubs that each performed three songs. Now, Sing has become an intricate and integral part of Baylor tradition.

In no particular order, here is a look at the five most iconic Sing acts we’ve seen so far.





“Sgt. Pepper’s Make Your Own Kind of Music Down by the Bandstand Smiling Singing Band” (1973)

In 1973, Phi Kappa Alpha ended a multi-year win streak with its performance titled “Sgt. Pepper’s Make Your Own Kind of Music Down by the Bandstand Smiling Singing Band.” According to Roundup, the group received a standing ovation every night for their homemade music, which was accompanied by drums.

Aside from the unique aspect of the performance, this year’s Sing marked the first time 18 clubs entered the competition. An elimination round narrowed the field to 13 clubs, which then performed in the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows.

In a Lariat article, 1975 graduate Barby Williams said the act was inspired by the 1967 Beatles album, ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,’

“Phi Kappa Alpha dressed like a band just as the Beatles had on the album cover,” Williams said. “What made the act stand out at the time was it had a band on stage with members playing Beatles music with the drums and trumpet. Instead of crisp movements, Phi Kappa Alpha’s choreography was also more lively.”

“Papa Tiki’s Balliamo!” (2024)

After a 48-year hiatus, Tau Kappa Epsilon made its comeback to Sing in 2024 with a memorable performance titled “Papa Tiki’s Balliamo!” The act featured members dressed as robbers and pizza boys, executing a high-energy, well-choreographed routine that highlighted the group’s hard work.

Boston senior and TKE assistant Pigskin chair Will Obar said in a Lariat article that unity was an important aspect of the group and that every member was on the same page.

“Energy was probably our biggest thing, and really just having a smile on our face and being happy to be there, which is something we talk about a lot,” Obar said. “I’m just happy to be here; that was pretty huge for us. So I would say continuing that is really important. I don’t really want the energy to change, and I haven’t seen change that much so far, which is good, and seeing guys excited to show up and excited, and realizing that they remember their dances is a nice feeling.”

This performance represented an iconic underdog moment in Sing that ultimately proved the power of hard work and dedication, leaving for a memorable yet enjoyable performance from TKE.

“Man Or Mathlete” (2023)

In 2023, “Man Or Mathlete,” performed by Beta Theta Pi, brought a fresh and creative approach to Sing. The act followed a man trying to win over a woman—first as a mathlete, then as an athlete.

The performance featured a spin-off of “Man or Muppet” by Jason Segel from “The Muppets” but changed the lyrics to fit their title. The act’s humor, creativity and energy made it a standout in recent Sing history.

“On the Bayou Ball” (2003)

In 2003, the Kappas joined forces for a vocally outstanding Sing act entitled “On the Bayou Ball.” The show included a variety of high-energy dance numbers and opened with a beautiful choral arrangement performed by the Kappa Kappa Gammas that ultimately set the tone of the performance.

As the performance went on and the Kappa Sigmas meshed into the stage, the vocal chops and the choreography showcased this group’s iconic underbelly. As far as vocals go, this Sing performance remains unmatched.

“Basement Full of Blues” (1984)

In 1984, Sigma Chi won first place at Sing for their “Basement Full of Blues” performance, which undoubtedly resonated with the true spirit of Sing.

The act opened with an emotional piano ballad and would later feature dueling pianos and a spin-off of a Meat Loaf song. The crowd loved the Blues Brothers-inspired act so much that Sigma Chi ended up performing the routine at halftime of a Dallas Mavericks game.