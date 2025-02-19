Central Texas Cyber Range connects Baylor, McLennan Community College

By James Laird | Reporter

The Central Texas Cyber Range is a joint initiative between Baylor and McLennan Community College. The cyber range is focused on cybersecurity education, workforce development, research and community engagement.

The cyber range serves as a “hub for hands-on training, cybersecurity simulations, research and industry partnerships, helping to strengthen the cybersecurity talent pipeline in Texas and beyond, ” according to Dr. Pablo Rivas, executive director of the Central Texas Cyber Program and assistant professor of computer science at Baylor University.

“You can study videos on YouTube all you want or go to training, but if you’re not in a place where the actual physical thing is, you don’t get the same experience,” Rivas said. “We believe that that is an important aspect of education.”

Rivas said that with the funding from the U.S. Department of Education, the cyber range has grown a lot, building a strong infrastructure to help students grow in their cybersecurity skills. Rivas believes that the cyber range enhances Baylor’s position as a leader in cyber security and research.

“We are probably one of the few places in Texas and in the country where you can actually have the infrastructure to do cybersecurity education,” Rivas said. “We are certified by the NSA as a center of academic excellence, and we are really one of a kind here at Baylor.”

Dr. Jeremy McCormick, Central Texas Cyber Range director of training and associate professor of computer information systems at McLennan Community College, said that he believes the cyber range has brought Baylor and McLennan’s cyber teams closer, allowing them to collaborate.

“And so, for [the collaboration], I think it’s had a good impact. I know it also is a great place for grad students on the Baylor side to develop a lot of research,” McCormick said. “So I think it has had a positive impact on both of our institutions.”

McCormick said he thinks growth will happen organically at the cyber range. Baylor has added a degree in cybersecurity, and McCormick projects that it will bring in many more students who are using the cyber range. McCormick hopes that the cyber range will continue to prepare students for the future.

“I would like to see the range help them to develop skills that then they can put into place in the industry, so that when they go into their first job in cyber, they’re not surprised by the tasks they’re having to do,” McCormick said.

Rivas said he hopes to see the cyber range grow into a “premier cybersecurity research and training center” not only in Texas, but nationally. Rivas said that the cyber range already has an impact on a broader cybersecurity ecosystem.

“Our community engagement initiatives help raise awareness of cybersecurity threats and best practices,” Rivas said. “Additionally, through partnerships with companies and institutions we contribute to workforce development efforts, helping address the national shortage of cybersecurity professionals.”