Two by two: Animals find love at Cameron Park Zoo

By Janay Boyd | Reporter

At Cameron Park Zoo, Valentine’s Day isn’t just for humans. Some of the zoo’s most beloved residents are celebrating love in their own way. From lifelong bonds to budding romances, the animal kingdom has its version of love stories, and this year, the zoo is embracing the season with festive decorations and special events for both animals and visitors alike.

While Fort Worth senior Landon Rossi is a frequent visitor to see the capybaras, he admits he hasn’t given much thought to animal relationships.

“The last time I thought about animals being together was when I was a kid,” Rossi said.

Among the most devoted couples at the zoo are the African penguins, who, according to the Maryland Zoo, are known for forming lifelong bonds. Cameron Park Zoo is home to 22 penguins, 11 of which are happily paired. Holley Day, education coordinator at the zoo, said some couples have successfully raised offspring or even acted as foster parents.

“When you go to our exhibit — when you come visit the zoo — there is a board with their names and who they are next to is who they are actually paired with,” Day said. “Cosmo is paired with Newton, Sushi — such a cute name — is with Theodore, and Finley is with Possum.”

Penguins aren’t the only lovebirds at the zoo. Giraffes and orangutans have also established strong familial units. While male giraffes are polygamous according to WorldAtlas, Dane is a proud father to a baby giraffe at the zoo. Meanwhile, orangutan couple May and KJ are raising their young one.

Other relationships are still in the early stages — like sloths Chewy and Malohi, who are taking things slow.

“They’re still dating, if you will — still getting to know each other,” Day said. “Hopefully, in the future … they become boyfriend and girlfriend.”

While some animals form lifelong bonds, others take a different approach to relationships, like Vivian, the zoo’s 70-year-old king vulture.

“She’s very old, and when she’s done with a boyfriend, she definitely breaks up with them,” Day said.

Throughout the zoo, festive Valentine’s decorations — including pink boxes and hearts — add to the romantic atmosphere. But for human visitors, the zoo is offering a unique way to celebrate: the “Mating Game,” a themed trivia night on Friday from 6-9 p.m.

For Rossi, spending Valentine’s Day at the zoo followed by a game night seems like an unexpectedly perfect way to celebrate.

“Seeing the zoo couples would be a fun way to spend the day, especially with a significant other,” Rossi said. “Before a Valentine’s reservation, you can enjoy nature’s love with your own.”

For $100 per ticket, guests can enjoy a champagne toast at the new Gloria and F.M. Young Penguin Shores exhibit, a three-course dinner, four drink tickets, animal encounters and a playful trivia-style game.

“We will have trivia about animal mating behaviors, which is fun and silly, and this year, we’re adding a champagne toast at our new penguin exhibit, so that’ll be a lot of fun,” Day said. “Then we’ll come back to our new education center and have dinner.”

While the zoo hosts the Mating Game annually, this is only the second year incorporating the trivia component, Day said.

According to the Cameron Park Zoo website, proceeds from the Mating Game event help to fund the zoo’s education department. Tickets for Mating Game are sold out, but these many animal pairs can still be seen at the zoo.