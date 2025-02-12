Skip the shade: The importance of ‘grunity’ this Sing season

By Claire-Marie Scott | LTVN Reporter

With All-University Sing on the horizon and the level of competition increasing each year, it is natural to feel some sense of comparison versus other competitors and chapters. But, as a Panhellenic community, we should be uplifting and cheering on our fellow chapters.

Sing is a competition where student organizations perform Broadway-style routines complete with costumes, props and live singing. Each year every organization picks a new theme, which is kept secret until opening night. What makes Sing so competitive is Pigskin, held on homecoming weekend, where the top eight acts get to perform again.

This is a time to come together for “grunity,” — or Greek unity — a term coined by many Panhellenic communities. The term encourages women of any affiliation to work across chapters to show love and support. This should be applied throughout the year, but specifically during the Sing season. As women, we should be uplifting and kind, cheering loudly for each other’s acts and supporting each other during the highs and the lows.

There are many ways that we, as Greek women, can support each other. The biggest is to just cheer on every chapter. No matter if you are watching a show in the audience or Roxy Grove, positive reinforcement does a lot to boost confidence and attitudes while doing something as stressful as Sing. Check up on your friends and make sure they are taking care of themselves during this hectic time. Each chapter pours so much heart into their acts that it can sometimes be hard to practice self-care in this season.

Cheering each other on doesn’t have to stop at Sing season, either. Research from Harvard Business Review suggests that women who are seeking leadership positions in the workforce benefit from having a close circle of female friendships who can share information with each other. These contacts can help women find more job opportunities and navigate challenges.

The article even adds statistics that women who have a circle of one to three women “landed leadership positions that were 2.5 times higher in authority and pay than those of their female peers lacking this combination.” Additionally, Forbes found data showing that women not supporting each other in the workforce “can negatively impact organizational performance and talent retention.”

At the end of the day, Sing is made to be a fun, enjoyable experience, where chapters show off their creativity to the public. There is already so much animosity in the world, especially when it comes to pitting women against each other. We should be quick to unite to make a positive impact and show the strength of “grunity.”