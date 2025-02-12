Chemistry department chair honored with Distinguished Professor Award

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Dr. John Wood, department chair of chemistry and biochemistry, has been designated as a University Distinguished Professor, one of the highest honors granted to Baylor faculty.

Recognized for his exceptional contributions to research, teaching and service, Wood’s impact extends beyond the classroom, shaping both his field of study and the academic community at Baylor.

Wood is focused on researching the chemical synthesis of naturally occurring molecules. Wood was previously a chemistry professor at Yale University and Colorado State University until he made the decision to come to Baylor in 2013.

In order to receive the University Distinguished Professor designation, the candidate must be nominated by colleagues and advocated for through letters of recommendation by past and present colleagues and students.

“As part of the nomination, I came to understand that they go externally for letters and have opinions from outside, so it also is a recognition from outside the faculty,” Wood said. “It’s always gratifying to be recommended, recognized or appreciated. Not only by your colleagues here at Baylor, but also by colleagues who are at other universities.”

Dr. Lee Nordt, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said via email he is proud to recognize one of his colleagues.

“Since his arrival here, he has helped the department build a national R1 reputation that is attracting some of the best chemists and graduate students in the country,” Nordt said. “Some of his doctoral students from Yale have gone on to research careers at prestigious institutions, and his latest doctoral student at Baylor is now on tenure-track at the University of Pennsylvania.”

Wood’s research about the chemical synthesis of naturally occurring molecules is something he is passionate about pursuing alongside his students.

“Developing senses of natural products, is just one aspect of our field that chemists pursue,” Wood said. “Awards like this and being recognized by people in my broader scientific community as well as the people here at Baylor for having done good work just indicates that the things that we have developed have been good and valuable to others.”

Wood said he believes that the success he has gained is due to the hard work and dedication of his students.

“I’ve had many students over the years that have really done the labor, so it’s a recognition not really of me I don’t think so much but of the students who I’ve been able to work with and the work that they’ve accomplished,” Wood said.

Nordt said Wood receiving such a high honor reflects well on the entire university.

“Dr. Wood’s scholarly accomplishments as the Robert A. Welch Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, his extraordinary mentoring of undergraduate students, his new honorific as University Distinguished Professor, his co-directing the Drug-Lead Discovery Lab and his serving as department chair, has brought considerable prestige to the College of Arts and Sciences and Baylor University,” Nordt said.