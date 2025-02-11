Waco couples to wed on courthouse steps Valentine’s Day

By Janay Boyd | Reporter

Love is in the air, and for nearly 20 years, couples in Waco have been making Valentine’s Day extra special with a quick and charming “I do” at the McLennan County Courthouse.

This long-standing tradition has seen many couples exchange vows on the courthouse steps, and this year will be no different. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, weddings will be officiated every 10 minutes, offering couples a ceremony for $50. According to the officiant’s Instagram, the romantic affair includes a brief opening to set the mood, a vow and ring exchange, the classic “I do,” and, of course, a celebratory kiss.

In 2015, 19 couples were wed by Justice of the Peace Walter H. “Pete” Peterson. This year, the officiating falls to Summer Shine, an officiant who has been performing weddings since 2016. While this is her first time presiding over the courthouse marathon, she said she is eager to be part of such a meaningful day.

“I love being a part of somebody’s love story,” Shine said. “It’s just the most unique feeling.”

According to Brides, while courthouse weddings may not offer the same level of personalization as large-scale ceremonies, couples can still make the day uniquely theirs. Though some planning and budgeting are involved, and officiants are preassigned, courthouse weddings remain an option for those looking to celebrate their love in an intimate and meaningful way.

“Anybody can come … we’ll have a professional photographer with us and somebody playing music — just a little acoustic guitar playing,” Shine said. “We’ll just stand on the steps of the courthouse and as each couple comes up, they can bring whoever they want or nobody at all.”

Charlie Gonzales, who was married by Shine, describes her as a guiding presence.

“She was very professional, but even her professional side is loving and caring and bubbly,” Gonzales said. “She was on top of things, and she was like a voice of reason.”

When it comes to weddings — whether a marathon event or a more traditional celebration — be selfish, Gonzales said. However, she said she also encourages them to remain open to the officiant’s insights, ask questions, consider suggestions and explore ways to incorporate a vision into the process.

Shine was supportive and encouraging, Gonzales said.

“I think that’s the most important part … when someone is able to show you their dedication by making time,” Gonzales said.

Whether eloping, renewing vows or making a union official, the steps of the McLennan County Courthouse serve as a historic backdrop for a significant moment on the romantic holiday, Shine said.

“I hold a little special place in my heart for every single couple that I marry,” she said. “It’ll still be real significant because it’s on Valentine’s Day.”