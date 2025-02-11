Students discover bacteria-killing viruses in microbiology research course

By Kristy Volmert | Staff Writer

Students are making notable discoveries in biomedical research within their first year at Baylor through a two-semester microbiology course. The Science Education Alliance-Phages program allows students to participate in the advancement of STEM research through this course, where students focus specifically on bacteriophages.

Bacteriophages are a type of virus that infect and kill specific types of bacteria, making them essential for antibiotic development.

According to Dr. Tamarah Adair, instructor of the course and director of Course-based Undergraduate Research Experiences in Biology, bacteriophages are a critical component of modern biomedical research, particularly within studies on microorganisms and pathogens.

“There’s been an increased interest in phage research over the last decade in the United States due to the emergence antibiotic resistant organisms,” Adair said.

Adair said the methods of research begin with students collecting samples of soil and testing them in a lab, where they use bioinformatics tools to detect unknown genomes.

“The diversity is so large that you could scoop up a teaspoon of soil and probably find hundreds of different types of phages,” Adair said. “The evolutionary ability for a phage to swap out DNA with other phages or microbes in the soil is an ongoing process.”

Last year’s SEA-PHAGES cohort uncovered a new bacteriophage, which they named “Sue2,” and the 2022–2023 cohort discovered one, which they named “Wildwest.” Both Sue2 and Wildwest made it big — the findings of the genome sequences were published on Microbiology Resource Announcements, a Journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

Proper sophomore Isabella Cloud and San Antonio junior Ava Ortega, biology majors, are two of the students credited with authorship alongside bioinformatics major and Frisco junior Varsha Upadhyayulla and former student Angelina Spencer.

These contributions apply to real-world advancements in microbiology, adding valuable knowledge to research that plays an essential role in public health.

Adair said that the opportunity for students to participate in the course enhances their undergraduate education experience and pushes them to further pursue research.

“Almost everyone will say that it opened the door for them to go further,” Adair said. “If you had some research experience and showed your dedication to it, then you’re more likely to get a summer internship or a position with a research faculty.”

Cloud said that the experience inspired her to pursue a Ph.D. alongside her MD, and she is currently in the process of applying to international research programs. She said after SEA-PHAGES, she cannot see a future where she is not involved in research.

“Conducting research through the SEA-PHAGES program was the first time in my academic career where I felt what I learned in class contributed to the public good,” Cloud said. “By raising my awareness of the antibiotic resistance crisis and contributing to a group which was actively working against it, I felt so passionate about the work we were doing, and I continue to feel that way now.”

The Office of Engaged Learning is passionate about providing undergraduate research opportunities, Adair said, and they are going to continue using grants to support them.

“The advantage of CURES, especially first-year CURES, is that you can get a larger number of students involved in research right off the bat and teach them what it means to be a scientist,” Adair said.

Cloud said that she became so invested with the work that the bacteriophages they isolated “felt like their children.”

“Every week, I was inspired by those around me who were willing to try and try boldly,” Cloud said. “SEA-PHAGES encourages you to think well and investigate as there is no formula for curiosity. It provides a space for those who have never been given the opportunity to engage with science, and it takes a certain willingness to throw yourself into an unfamiliar environment to succeed.”