No. 10 Baylor equestrian drops tight clash with No. 7 Fresno State 11-9

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

No. 10 Baylor equestrian took an early lead against No. 7 Fresno State but faltered in Reining and Flat, leading to an 11-9 decision in favor of the Bulldogs Friday afternoon at the Student Horse Center in California.

The Bears’ (2-5, 1-3 Big 12) first Big 12 match of the spring started on the right foot as they secured a 6-4 advantage at the half with 3-2 decisions in Fences and Horsemanship. Fifth-year Madison Mitchell led the Bears to their first point of the day with an 84 in Fences, earning the MOP for the event. Juniors Lauren Jorgensen (84.5) and Lauren Reid (80.5) also landed points in the event.

Senior Alexis Rutledge earned the highest score in Horsemanship of 74.75, while senior Gianna Pozzi finished right behind her with a 74.5, each earning points in the event. Senior Nadalee Vasquez opened the event with a 73.25, landing the last point in Baylor’s 3-2 decision over the Bulldogs (7-3, 2-2 Big 12) in the event.

Fresno State bounced back with a 4-1 decision over the green and gold in Flat, as Reid’s 74.5 was the only point of the event for the Bears. With the meet tied, sitting at 8-7 in favor of the Bulldogs, the home team left nothing to chance.

Sophomore Sadie Peters’ 68.75 in Reining was good for the first point of the event and momentarily tied the meet 8-8, but Fresno State won the next three matchups. Sophomore Riley Cachat’s score of 69.25 was the highest of the event, but as the last point in Reining, it was too late for the Bears to challenge the Bulldogs, falling 11-9.

The Bears will be back in action against Oklahoma State at noon Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.