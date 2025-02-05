Sports take: 2025 Super Bowl predictions

By the Baylor Lariat Sports Desk

Whether you’re a football fanatic, a fan of Travis Kelce’s girlfriend or just waiting for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show fresh off a sweep of the Grammys, the 2025 Super Bowl is set to be one for the ages. Here is what the Baylor Lariat Sports Desk thinks will go down in New Orleans on Sunday:

Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

Score: Chiefs 28, Eagles 24

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Reasoning: Kansas City scored more than 30 points just once this season: a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. Both teams look different from their last Super Bowl meeting two years ago, which was one of the best postseason games in recent memory. Mahomes is an elite playmaker working with an improved defense, but Nick Sirianni’s Eagles showcase a talented defensive front and specialized offense play calls.

If the game goes down to the wire, I have no doubt the Chiefs will pull off their fourth Super Bowl win in the last six years. Their unbelievable record of 12-0 in one-score games this year is a match untouched by even Tom Brady. I’m a Denver Broncos fan, but it’s once again time to give the Chiefs their roses.

Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

Score: Eagles 26, Chiefs 24

MVP: Saquon Barkley (or Jake Elliot, for all I care)

Reasoning: Lemony Snicket was right: life is a series of unfortunate events.

One could argue that the NFL is not a fair representation of real life. That’s true. But it’s also true that I have to keep watching Patrick Mahomes drag mediocre teams riddled with bland off-field drama to the Super Bowl. Where is Justin Herbert? Where is Lamar Jackson? Give me Will Levis at this point. It’s time to mix things up.

On the field, this should be a competitive game. Off the field, the only thing I’m less excited for than the inevitable referee-blaming is the hordes of anonymous X users complaining about Taylor Swift. (It feels a bit like loudly shushing someone in a tense horror movie scene. If you think sound is the problem, you’re contributing to it.)

But hey, at least we get Kendrick Lamar.

Braden Murray | LTVN Sports Director

Score: Eagles 33, Chiefs 30

MVP: Saquon Barkley

Reasoning: Y’all know that trickshot guy on Instagram who says, “I understand it now,” before draining the craziest 3-pointer you’ve ever seen? That’s how the Eagles feel about their Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs. They nearly beat Mahomes and his evil cohorts in the 2023 Super Bowl before the Chiefs stormed back. Well, the Philadelphia Eagles understand it now, and the job will be finished in 2025.

Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Score: Chiefs 23, Eagles 21

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Reasoning: This Super Bowl is another rematch, with the Eagles hoping to avenge their 2022 38-35 loss. If this game goes anything like the other Kansas City Super Bowls or any of the Chiefs’ games this year, I expect a close, low-scoring affair. Both defenses have shown their power, and I look forward to seeing the battle between Saquon Barkley and the Eagles’ run offense facing off against the Chiefs top 10 run defense.

I also expect the Chiefs to find some edge over the Eagles late in the game to give them another ring. As we see another Chiefs Super Bowl appearance and possibly another title, I will have to wait patiently, along with the rest of the football world, for my team (Ravens) to find revenge.

Aidan O’Connor | Sports Writer

Score: Chiefs 24, Eagles 20

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Reasoning: This rematch is far different from the last time these teams met in the 2023 Super Bowl. The Eagles have the best rushing attack in the league behind a 2,000-yard campaign from Saquon Barkley, and they have one of the best defensive minds in recent memory as their coordinator in Vic Fangio. The Chiefs have a top-10 defense and better wideouts, such as DeAndre Hopkins and Xavier Worthy. Despite all of the new weapons, the Eagles will have to stay stout on special teams.

Jake Elliot has drilled just two of five extra points this postseason, and while the punt team has been good, they haven’t seen speed like Worthy’s. In their last Super Bowl matchup, it seemed as though the Eagles had the game in the bag until Kadarius Toney pulled off the longest punt return in the game’s history, which set up a Chiefs touchdown. Barkley and Mahomes will shine, but in the end, it’ll come down to an Eagles special teams blunder that earns the Chiefs a ring.

Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Score: Eagles 20, Chiefs 17

MVP: Jalen Hurts

Reasoning: While Hurts has the third-best odds (+375) to win Super Bowl MVP, we love an underdog story, and Hurts is here to deliver. He has also tied a Super Bowl record by scoring 20 points with three touchdowns and one two-point conversion.

The Eagles have a short-yardage play in their favor, and it will be on Saquon Barkley to snag the first downs and keep Mahomes away from the ball. Barkley has completely shifted the Eagles’ offense, having an impeccable season and leading the NFL in scrimmage yards, rushing yards, touches and rushing yards per game.

Aidan Pham | LTVN Sports Reporter

Score: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Reasoning: This should be a fun Super Bowl matchup between two teams playing their best ball at the moment. Mahomes threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in the regular season. He looks just as good in the postseason. Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has played well all season, making crucial stops when needed. The veteran defensive coordinator isn’t afraid to pressure the quarterback either, opening the door to create turnovers.

On the other hand, the Eagles look like a pretty balanced team, and Fangio’s bend-but-don’t-break defense has stepped up in key moments. Barkley can do a lot of damage in the run game, and Hurts is coming off his best game of the postseason. I expect this game to come down to the wire and the Chiefs are no stranger to close games, securing six wins this year by three or fewer points. The Eagles will keep it close, but ultimately, it’ll come down to a Mahomes game-winning drive to secure the three-peat.

Rory Dulock | News Editor

Score: Eagles 24, Chiefs 21

MVP: Saquon Barkley

Reasoning: Not going to lie, this Super Bowl rematch could really go either way, especially when looking at their similar records and results. However, I think the Eagles have a slight edge to secure their second Super Bowl win in franchise history after a dominant performance against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles‘ offense definitely made a statement in the NFC Championship, finishing with 459 total yards. Not to mention, dropping 55 points against a Dan Quinn defense to claim the record for the highest-scoring game in the NFC Championship is no small feat. Meanwhile, the Chiefs in the AFC Championship had just 233 yards passing and 135 rushing yards –– granted, against a strong Bills defense.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs have been inconsistent on both sides of the ball this season. In the NFC Championship, Barkley racked up 118 yards and three touchdowns, generating 72 rushing yards over expected. Barkley has been a staple in the Eagles’ offense during their entire season, and he will no doubt carry the offense on Sunday, which is why he should be MVP.