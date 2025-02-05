Black History Month is always relevant, not just in February

By The Editorial Board

Black History Month means something different for every American. For some, it means remembering ancestors who suffered on our soil. For others, it could mean uplifting friends who may not share the same generational history, but share a similar commitment to equal opportunities for all people.

President General Ford recognized Black History Month in 1976 just a few years after the Civil Rights Act had been signed, outlawing segregation in businesses such as theaters, hotels or restaurants.

In 2025, we celebrate not only civil rights leaders like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman, but also modern activists such as Tarana Burke, Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and Derrick Johnson who are paving the way for young Black Americans to follow and emulate.

Black History Month deserves our attention for more than an Instagram story post with a civil rights leader. Devoting energy and time to learning more about the Civil Rights Movement and its leaders is not only a respectful thing to do but also a way to become a more informed American citizen.

We take American history classes as a requirement to graduate at Baylor. Sometimes general education classes can feel like a dull and pointless recounting of information you learned in high school. But in recent times, we’ve seen history repeat itself, and it will continue to do so if we refuse to digest and learn from our past.

In 2022, average scores for U.S history comprehension in 8th grade students went down five points compared to 2018. We are on the precipice of a huge shift in American politics and history. The drop in stats from 2018 tells us that young Americans care less about learning about our past than their predecessors.

Fostering a community of young people with a passion for empathetic comprehension, devotion to the truth and learning from our past mistakes is paramount to creating a more inclusive and progressive society.

Other than refreshing our understanding of Black American history and fostering compassionate conversation around those topics, visiting Black-owned businesses is a great way to uplift a minority group in our own neighborhood.

Another way to keep inclusive conversation after February ends is by encouraging organizations, clubs and workplaces to create leadership positions dedicated to fostering a more diverse community. Encouraging your professors to add Black authors to their required reading or to add a series recognizing art made by people of color is a way to continue dialogue on Baylor’s campus.

Reflecting on the past is the only way to move forward and empathize with the trauma that is still very present on American soil. 1964 is within living memory. Segregation ran rampant in this country not very long ago.

Have meaningful discussions and listen to those who have been there before us. Though history may repeat itself, that doesn’t mean that we have to.