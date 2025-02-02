Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Monday, February 3

    No. 25 Baylor women’s tennis clinches victory against Denver, 4-0

    Kalena ReynoldsBy Sports No Comments3 Mins Read
    Senior Liubov Kostenko lunges to complete a backhand pass during Baylor women's tennis 4-0 win over the University of Denver Sunday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center. Mary Thurmond | Photo Editor

    By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

    The sunshine brought good tidings to No. 25 Baylor women’s tennis as the Bears took down the University of Denver, 4-0, at the Hurd Tennis Center Sunday afternoon.

    “It was a good win and a good team effort,” Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano said. “Denver always gives us a really competitive match. So just proud of the ladies, they competed hard today.”

    Undefeated doubles pairing Zuzanna Kubacha and Wenfei Yu started doubles play with a win for the green and gold on Court Two against No. 110 Denver’s Claudia Martinez and Louise Wilkander, 6-1. The win makes the duo 4-0 on the season.

    Senior Cristina Tiglea and senior Liubov Kostenko celebrate after winner their double's match during Baylor women's tennis 4-0 win over University of Denver Sunday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center. Mary Thurmond | Photo Editor
    Senior Cristina Tiglea and senior Liubov Kostenko celebrate after winner their double's match during Baylor women's tennis 4-0 win over the University of Denver Sunday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center. Mary Thurmond | Photo Editor

    As fans shifted their eyes toward the other side of the stadium, the No. 13 pairing of Liubov Kostenko and Cristina Tiglea gained momentum for the Bears (4-1). The fight was long, and the crowd cheered enthusiastically as Kostenko and Tiglea helped secure the doubles point against the No. 47 pair of Andrea Beltran and Marley Lambert, 7-5, on Court One.

    “We definitely don’t put too much weight on the rankings; we’re more focused on the process,” Scrivano said. “Obviously, it’s nice to see your team in the top 25, especially when you have a group of players like us who are committed to the process and put in so much hard work. I love seeing them get recognized. But we have a lot more to come, and this is just the beginning for this team.”

    While Baylor is currently 4-1 all-time against Denver, the green and gold were hungry to keep rolling. No. 118 Yu dominated in singles with a 6-3, 6-1 win on Court Five against Hana Becirovic Novak.

    Sophomore Zuzanna Kubacha returns a serve in her single's match
    Sophomore Zuzanna Kubacha returns a serve in her single's match during Baylor women's tennis 4-0 win over the University of Denver Sunday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center. Mary Thurmond | Photo Editor

    Yu put up a tough fight for Baylor, going 30-all after a tough fight against Novak, but lost the battle after a deuce. In the second set, Yu pushed through after her opponent scored 40-30 and ended up victorious for the Bears, bringing another win to the Bears’ home court.

    Sophomore Kubacha gained a lead over Pioneers opponent Lambert, winning 6-3 and 6-0 on Court Three. Continuing the success and helping to secure the 4-0 sweep, freshman Nanaka Sato led the Bears to a win against Denver’s Natalie Cinkova 6-2, 6-3 on Court Two in her second collegiate dual match.

    Junior Kennedy Gibbs sprints off the court to send back a pass
    Junior Kennedy Gibbs sprints off the court to send back a pass during Baylor women's tennis 4-0 win over the University of Denver Sunday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center. Mary Thurmond | Photo Editor

    Women’s tennis will travel to California to face San Diego State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hogan Tennis Center in San Diego.

    Kalena Reynolds is a junior Journalism major from Phoenix, AZ with minors in art history and media management. In her third semester at the Lariat, she is excited to continue her love of writing and story telling. Aside from writing, Kalena is also on the equestrian team at Baylor and has a deep love for music and songwriting. After graduation, she plans to go into the music industry.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.