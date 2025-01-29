Local vehicle inspection business offers free checkups despite Texas law repeal

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

As of Jan. 1, Texas’ mandatory inspection requirement is a thing of the past, according to the Department of Public Safety. Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3297 into law in 2023, abolishing the Vehicle Safety Inspection Program for non-commercial vehicles.

While many automotive diagnostic businesses have responded by doing away with the service altogether, Chris Hilliard, owner of Fresh Start Center, formerly Just Stickers, took a different approach by continuing to offer inspections –– for free.

“There’s a lot of other inspection places in McLennan County that have walked away from doing the safety check,” Hilliard said. “We, on the other hand, decided that we were not going to leave the community at bay like that.”

Hilliard’s decision is deeply rooted in the values instilled by his father, who founded Just Stickers 33 years ago.

“Regardless of what [Texas legislators] do, his idea was safety first, and I’ve continued the process of doing inspections for free because the state has done away with the paperwork for having them done,” Hilliard said.

Texas previously required a $7.50 vehicle inspection fee, but Hilliard waived it to encourage drivers to prioritize safety.

“It’s about more than dollars and cents,” Hilliard said. “It’s about making sure people feel safe driving their cars.”

Furthermore, Hilliard said that many drivers won’t bother getting their vehicles inspected now that it’s optional, leaving them unaware of potential dangers.

“Most people just get in their car and drive off without thinking about safety,” Hilliard said. “We’re here to make sure that things like brakes, tires and lights are functioning properly. It’s not just for their safety but for everyone else on the road.”

By offering free inspections, Hilliard said he aims to help those vulnerable to underlying vehicle issues, including Baylor students who come from out of state.

“A lot of the Baylor students are not from Waco, and we do those inspections faithfully,” Hilliard said. “If you’re out of state, we still do their inspections to make sure that they’re safe for free. That way, they’ll feel better about their cars, and it’s already been inspected.”

Not only does Fresh Start Center set themselves apart by offering free inspections, they also offer a uniquely welcoming atmosphere, according to office manager Rosa Moore.

“Customers love coming here because everybody’s so cheerful,” Moore said. “People come in stressed or upset, but by the time we’re done, they’re laughing and feeling better.”

Hilliard said Fresh Start Center also plans to place emphasis on its headlight restoration.

“A lot of people don’t know that we now do headlight restoration,” Hilliard said. “80% of the cars that are out there now have dirty headlights, so we’re kind of moving to that arena as well, cleaning the headlights and making sure that you can actually see and someone can see you as well.”