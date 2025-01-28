TikTok, the app we hate to love

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

TikTok has become a staple in the lives of college students, offering quick entertainment and a connection to popular trends. However, while the platform is certainly engaging, it also poses significant mental health risks for college students, particularly regarding procrastination and depression.

On Jan. 19, TikTok ceased operations in the United States, locking over 170 million American users out of the app after its China-based parent company, ByteDance, failed to secure a U.S.-based buyer. This followed a unanimous Supreme Court ruling supporting a divest-or-ban law over concerns about TikTok’s ties to China and its handling of American users’ data. Although a presidential order delayed the ban for 75 days, many users impulsively deleted the app, leaving them unable to access it on any app store.

While the national security threat TikTok may or may not pose is a hot topic to debate, a less-discussed danger of the app is its addictive nature. After no longer having my go-to method of “doom scrolling,” I instinctively replaced those mindless hours of phone usage with Instagram Reels, despite almost never using the feature beforehand. Instagram Reels doesn’t measure up to TikTok in any way — its content is less captivating and creative, and its algorithm is oftentimes disappointing. Yet, I found myself instantly gravitating toward the inferior Reels both during my free time and moments of procrastination.

I didn’t always use TikTok as a means of entertainment, but rather as a coping strategy when stressed over unfinished work. However, according to a 2024 study by the National Library of Medicine, this approach can actually have the opposite effect, heightening stress when TikTok usage becomes unmanageable.

While TikTok may start as a harmless distraction, it often evolves into an obstacle getting in the way of productivity. Many students find themselves losing hours to unproductive scrolling, falling into procrastination spirals that eat away at valuable study time. This excessive usage can leave students struggling to transition back to academic tasks after consuming short-form, highly stimulating content. Over time, this pattern can cause stress and academic underperformance.

The app’s role as a distraction reinforces unhealthy coping mechanisms. Instead of addressing stressors head-on, students rely on TikTok for temporary relief, which ultimately worsens their mental state. In fact, the aforementioned research found a troubling connection between TikTok use and mental health issues. Procrastination was identified as a key factor mediating this relationship — using TikTok as a way of avoiding work can amplify feelings of guilt, inadequacy and anxiety. This destructive cycle can, in turn, lead to symptoms of depression.

TikTok also enables bedtime procrastination, as students stay up late scrolling, only to regret it in the morning when fatigue sets in. Not only does late-night phone usage affect physical health, but it also contributes to mental exhaustion, further intensifying stress and academic struggles.

Beyond being a major procrastination tool, another way TikTok fuels psychological challenges is by fostering a comparison culture. The platform is filled with portrayals of success and beauty that are often unattainable. Constant exposure to this can lead students to measure themselves against influencers or peers who appear to have “perfect” lives, negatively impacting their self-esteem.

TikTok isn’t all bad, though — depending on one’s For You Page, it sometimes features inspiring or thought-provoking content. However, it’s necessary to consider the mental dangers of the app, which requires intentional action.

All TikTok users, especially students, should evaluate not only how much they use the app, but also why they’re using it. Students must first recognize their overuse and how it affects them, both academically and emotionally. Students can prevent problematic TikTok usage by setting time limits or scheduling work breaks for a healthier, more mindful relationship with the app.