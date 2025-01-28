Startup Tree helps student businesses take root

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

When Lesley Reed, an innovation and economic development program manager, first joined Baylor’s agenda to join the software platform Startup Tree, she envisioned it as just a scheduling and events platform. Fast-forward to the present and Startup Tree has helped several students formulate, launch businesses and connect with successful mentors in Texas.

Startup Tree is an all-in-one entrepreneurship management software used by universities to connect student entrepreneurs with mentors in the surrounding areas. The company was founded over 10 years ago and has since acquired more than 170,000 users, according to its website.

Reed said that Baylor had acquired the service multiple years ago, but her boss, Jeremy, first expressed a desire to integrate it within the services provided at Baylor.

“Our main hope is to connect the community with Baylor, and so one way would be through a mentor, mentee type relationship,” Reed said. “So we kind of went out into the community and asked business owners if they wanted to possibly be a mentor for aspiring entrepreneurs.”

While Startup Tree is encouraged to be utilized by students of all majors and backgrounds, it is also welcome to faculty and staff, Reed said. The platform is designed to help customers start a business plan. Baylor specifically welcomes anyone, regardless of the point at which they are in their entrepreneurial journey, she said.

Dallas senior Kendall Petteway has utilized Startup Tree to assist him with the launch of his own Christian athletic brand, “2:20 Vision,” coming in February. According to Petteway, it will be a combination of sportswear and sports accessories for the purpose of “inspiring young Christian athletes.”

Petteway originally found the Startup Tree platform through the student marketplace, which is currently shut down but was formerly at the Bill Daniel Student Center (SUB).

“I saw the advertisement on the SUB TV’s QR code that people could scan if they’re interested in having a startup meeting with the overseers of the program,” Petteway said. “That’s when I was introduced to Miss Leslie Reed, and she brought me in and immediately showered me with nothing but support.”

Petteway said that one of the main benefits of Startup Tree is the ability to connect with entrepreneurs and CEOs that who offer valuable advice and real life experience to help the mentees obtain growth within their prospective businesses.

“The organization really makes it its mission to inspire students to grow their brand, as well as provide the tools needed to get the brand off the ground,” Petteway said. “It was a really good thing when it came to learning, connecting with other entrepreneurs and CEOs, as well as just having fun too, actually bringing the business to life.”

While Petteway has utilized various features of the Startup Tree platform to be able to successfully launch his upcoming business in February, many other students, faculty and staff have utilized the resources for already existing businesses.

Startup Tree is largely utilized for the mentorship side of the platform, but Baylor also places a large emphasis on hosting events through the platform.

“In the Innovators Forum, we partner with Startup Waco to bring speakers to come to share insights in the forefront and cutting edge field of emerging trends,” Reed said.

In order to utilize Startup Tree, visit their website or contact Lesley_Reed@baylor.edu.