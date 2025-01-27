‘Lego Crazy’ allowed students to create hub of imagination, collaboration

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Students unleashed their creativity this past weekend at Baylor Union Board’s “Lego Crazy” event, where colorful bricks transformed the Bill Daniel Student Center into a hub of imagination, collaboration and fun.

“Lego Crazy” was held from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Barfield Drawing Room. It was hosted by Union Board, a student-led organization with a mission to make the SUB an ideal place to take a study break by hosting events, giving away food and working with students to create an environment that feels like home.

Junior Union Board member Catherine Sitton said “Lego Crazy” was created to relieve the stress that follows students heading into the new semester during the first week back. Union Board wanted to give students a safe space where they could relax and unwind from the chaos that comes with starting new classes.

Sitton said Legos was the choice activity that Union Board decided to use as the main attraction towards this event because it is a classic, familiar activity.

“Legos was because it’s something that’s really nostalgic to people,” Sitton said. “There’s a big brand recognition and it’s just something that keeps people here while building stuff together. It’s something you can sit and do with your friends. It’s just a familiar thing that everyone loves.”

Building Legos also allows students to lower their stress levels by using their brain to focus on one specific task, according to the Journal of Health Education Teaching.

“After finishing the set of your choosing, you get to admire not only the set being completed but also the feeling of accomplishment. This study shows that a group of students who built Legos reported improved mood and lower levels of stress,” it states.

A group of freshmen felt the benefit of lower stress levels as they gathered together at the “Lego Crazy” event to have fun during their first week back. Freshman Alexandria Rish said that she enjoyed building the Legos with her friends because they were able to build gaming skills and use teamwork.

Rish said this event bonded her friend group because of the environment that the Union Board created. By providing snacks, music and, of course, Lego sets, this event was the perfect way to kick off the first weekend of the spring semester, she said.

“I just love the environment,” Rish said. “Not only do you get to have fun and use your thinking skills to make Legos, but it’s just so fun with the music and a whole bunch of people. You get to laugh when the Legos break, or if you mess up and forget about a section.”