What to Do in Waco: Jan. 24-30

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

As students pour back into Waco for a new semester, so do new, fun events and activities both on and off campus. If syllabus week is leaving you with little to do, here are some fresh, free events to add to your calendar.

254 Creatives Mixer | Jan. 24 | 7-9 p.m. | 924 Austin Ave. | Come one, come all to this everything-and-anything community arts event! Whether you’re into music, film or something as niche as papier-mâché, there’s a place for you at this mixer to connect with fellow creatives. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

1984: A Chilling Vision of the Future | Jan. 24-26 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Sunday | 1517 Lake Air Dr. | $22-45 tickets | Why re-read your favorite classic, George Orwell’s “1984,” when you can watch it? Come see this tremendous take on Orwell’s original story in theater format, put on by none other than the Waco Civic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Jan. 25 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site, where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Community Pool Grand Opening | Jan. 25 | 10-11 a.m. | Doris Miller Community Center, 1210 Elm Ave. | Believe it or not, this soon-to-open swimming pool is Waco’s only community pool! Test the waters during a free open swim session at the grand opening this Saturday, where there will also be refreshments and giveaways. This event is free and open to the public.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Jan. 25 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Guest Recital: Evan Wong | Jan. 28 | 7:30 – 9 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | A famous, award-winning pianist is paying a visit to Baylor this Tuesday for a free concert. Find a fellow music fan and make your way to Roxy Grove Hall as Wong performs his rendition of Beethoven’s last three piano sonatas.