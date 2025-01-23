Predicting winners of the 2025 Grammy Awards

By Emma Reed | Intern

The Grammys are just around the corner, and anticipation is building to see who will take home the awards this year. With an incredible lineup of songs and artists in the mix, let’s dive into my predictions for three major categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Record of the Year

I predict Billie Eilish will receive “Record of the Year” for her song “Birds of a Feather,” as she has been an influential artist throughout the last decade. Fans have watched her mature and grow in her artistic abilities. This song is a romantic love song adored for its catchiness, while listeners also resonated with the song in their own ways. In addition, this specific song is in the top three of the most streamed songs on Spotify in 2024. The song’s lyrical and musical production quality, along with its high rankings on music charts, makes me think Eilish’s song will take home the award.

If Eilish does not secure the award, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” could be another strong contender. Carpenter has also made waves in the music industry, with her recent tracks reaching the top percentiles on most streaming platforms. Her journey from child actress to mature pop star is reflected in her polished and compelling music. “Espresso” has around 301 million views on YouTube, giving Carpenter a good chance of winning “Record of the Year.” However, I do wonder if she will beat Eilish, as Carpenter is also nominated under the “Best New Artist” category. Both Eilish and Carpenter demonstrate remarkable artistry, making this category one to watch closely.

Song of the Year

For “Song of the Year,” I do believe Billie Eilish could potentially take home her second Grammy. Her song “Birds of a Feather,” as mentioned before, swept many records and was a viral hit played on many phones and all over social media. Billie Eilish having won this award last year and being nominated again this year only pushes me to believe that she may win once more. With 197 million views on the “Birds of a Feather” music video, its exposure gives it a strong chance of grabbing this year’s “Song of the Year” title.

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan’s success in becoming one of — if not the most — well-known artists of the year can be seen through her unique style of music that stands out from the average pop star. The influence of drag culture in her aesthetics and her music’s exploration of controversial topics has made her a fierce, inspirational and influential pop star in today’s age. I believe her dominance and establishment in the realm of pop sets her apart from her contenders, and she will win the “Best New Artist” artist.