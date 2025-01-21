From film fanatics to novices, Waco Movie Club is for all

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Whether it’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” or “Dead Poets Society,” the Waco Movie Club combines cinema and community with the help of Waco Independent Film Festival and KWBU.

On the third Thursday of every month, at The Performing Arts Community Center, the Waco Movie Club hosts film screenings. After the the club also hosts separate discussions to chat about the films and meet new people.

KWBU community engagement coordinator Rachel Velasco spearheaded the creation of the movie club in May 2024 to create a space for movie lovers to gather and connect over a love of storytelling. Velasco approached Louis Hunter and Samuel Thomas of Waco Independent Film Festival with the idea, and they immediately began planning the club’s details and location.

“We totally jumped on board with that and thought it was an excellent idea,” Hunter said. “And Sam and I, being movie lovers and filmmakers, we wanted to find films that really tap into our sensibilities and our love for story and bring these to Waco and just to have an opportunity to share our thoughts with them.”

The club’s first screening was “Dead Poets Society” in July, followed by a discussion at Segovia Wine Bar. Since then, the club has screened other cult classics, such as “Saving Private Ryan” and “Pan’s Labyrinth.”

“When we first started talking about doing a movie club, we wanted it to specifically not be called a ‘film club’ because we didn’t want it to feel like you had to know something about film to be able to come and talk about a movie that you particularly liked,” Velasco said. “And while we do have people who are very knowledgeable about film that do come, we also have people who just love movies.”

While the Waco Independent Film Festival hosts multiple events a year for film enthusiasts, they wanted to work with KWBU to create a space where the community of Waco could gather for the simple pleasure of enjoying a movie. After the movie, everybody, no matter the background, could join in on the conversation.

“It’s all birthed out of Louis and I’s love of film and sharing it with the people around us,” Thomas said. “We’ve had small versions of this where we watch a movie, we talk about it — which is what we love to do, share what it meant to us, or what it meant to the people who were coming there.”

Hunter, Thomas and Velasco wanted to prioritize the holistic side of film-watching for the club and ensure that it felt like an extension of a Saturday movie night with friends.

“The whole general idea is — it’s just a continuation of things we love to do on our own, which is, you know, watch films with other people and share what it meant to us,” Thomas said.

To ensure the club is accessible to everyone, there are no membership fees, and it’s entirely free to join the discussions. Tickets for the film can be purchased on the PACC website or in person before each screening.

On the third Thursday in January at 7 p.m. the club will host a screening of “Groundhog Day” at the PACC. The discussion will be held immediately after the film. The PACC will also provide catered meals and concessions for purchase.

In February, the movie club will be screening a film called “Unbroken” directed by Angelina Jolie. While the screening will take place on the individual’s own time, the discussion for the film will be held at Texas Music Cafe.

During the discussion, guests will be able to hear from Becky Sullivan, the Oscar-nominated sound designer for the film.