Don’t dread ‘Wummer’; appreciate Waco outside of the school year

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Photo Editor

When everyone leaves after finals, Waco enters a new state of mind. Imagine empty roads, no long wait at Shorty’s on Thursdays and having your apartment gym to yourself. I introduce you to a Waco summer — a “Wummer,” if you will.

I know it’s not everyone’s ideal plan to stay in Waco over the summer. But, there really shouldn’t be a stigma around saving money on rent, utilizing local internships and having time to explore Waco’s culture outside of a busy semester.

Staying in your college town over the summer offers a unique opportunity to grow both professionally and personally. With fewer students around, you can fully immerse yourself in the local culture. Building connections and networking within the community is important, and you never know who might be a positive influence in your life.

Whether you’re taking on a summer job, interning with a local organization or simply exploring the area, you’ll gain valuable experience while enjoying a more leisurely pace. It’s also a chance to discover parts of the town you may have overlooked or never had the time to check out during the school year.

Coming from someone who recently had a Wummer, it wasn’t half bad. The anxiety going into it was prevalent as I was fearful of being alone and thought I wouldn’t have a good experience.

I had an internship with the School of Education that kept me quite busy. There are plenty of summer job opportunities in Waco. For internships, you can contact local businesses to see if they need help. As a journalism major, I would see if they would need social media, public relations or advertising services. There are also a ton of shadowing and volunteering opportunities for all majors at local clinics and nonprofits.

The time you spend in Waco over the summer can end up being one of the most peaceful times. There is constantly something happening. This summer, there was the first Macaroni Fest held by Roni’s Mac Bar. There was also an independent film festival where actor Chandler Riggs from “The Walking Dead” made an appearance.

What I also learned from my Wummer was how to be more appreciative of my time spent alone. Of course, I had my fears, but I learned to value time alone. The summer was about rediscovering myself and finally coping with what I had pushed down for the past year in college.

Waco summer was a blessing. Creating a deeper relationship with the friends who stayed, gaining professional connections and also reminiscing about my time at Baylor helped my experience here have a deeper meaning.