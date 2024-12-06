Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Friday, December 6

    SLIDESHOW: Christmas on 5th Street

    Cameron MccollumBy Updated: Featured No Comments1 Min Read
    Lights around the campus are enjoyed by many and are very popular photo spots. Caleb Garcia | Photographer
    • Christmas on 5th lends a warm feeling to the holidays in Texas, as this Baylor tradition brings cheer through the tree lighting and fake snow. Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    I am a Senior Journalism major from Santa Fe, TX with a minor in film and digital media. I am in my first semester with the lariat and am excited to be working along side my talented peers for the Baylor community.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.