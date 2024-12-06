Baylor University ushers in Christmas season with Advent reflection led by Beth Moore

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

Before the festivities of Christmas on 5th Street Thursday night, members of the Baylor community met at Paul W. Powell Chapel in Truett Seminary to observe Advent and reflect on the true reason for celebration.

This year featured a special reflection by Beth Moore, Bible teacher, author, and founder and president of Living Proof Ministries. With two services at 3:30 and 5 p.m., the celebration was free and open to the public, offering an opportunity for people to come together in the community and encounter the deeper meaning behind the Advent season.

Beth Moore’s message focused on the timeless themes of light, hope and expectation at the core of Advent.

Drawing from Isaiah 9:2-7, Moore said this light was the profound importance of the prophet Isaiah: “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness, a light has dawned.”

Moore reflected on how relevant those words are today and through the ages, reminding listeners that Christ enters the darkness and shines his light into the world.

Moore said that something deeper could be discovered amidst the holiday rush often devoted to consumerism — something that draws them near to the heart of Christmas.

“I was longing for something,” Moore said. “I’m convinced many of us were longing for it too … something to make it seem like it wasn’t just about consumerism.”

Through her reflection, Moore invited everyone to pause and prepare their hearts for Christmas, embracing not just the joy of Christ’s first coming but also the hope of his second coming. In addition to the themes of light and hope, Moore acknowledged the turbulence and darkness many people are facing, both globally and personally.

“You cannot escape the darkness. All we can do is try to hide from it or deny it,” Moore said.

But she reminded listeners that it is only by facing the darkness that one can truly appreciate the light. Drawing from her own experiences, Moore reflected on how emerging from seasons of struggle can make everything feel more vivid and alive.

“Even before the light dawns, He is on His way,” Moore said. “He hears you in the darkness. You just keep making a sound, and you’re safe. You’re safe. You’re going to be fine because He is on His way.”

Accompanying her words was the premiere of a new hymn with words by English poet Malcolm Guite and music by Baylor’s own Carlos Colón.

The hymn was sung by the choir and small orchestra, adding a sacred and reflective atmosphere to the service. Throughout her reflection, Moore celebrated a positive shift happening in American Christianity, especially among its younger generations.

Moore said there’s a growing number of people embracing liturgical traditions like Advent, including outside of traditional church confines. She emphasized that practices like Advent anchor people in the rich history of the church and connect Christians across time.

“Sometimes the new we need is something old,” Moore said.