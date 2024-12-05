Coats for a Cause: Student raises money to keep Waco homeless community warm this winter

By Eden Morris I Reporter

Sitting on the cold wooden floor of her college home, Houston senior Sydney Biles thought of a way to give back to the community: raising money to buy coats for the homeless during the winter.

“I remember thinking about how I am in a warm bed with a blanket and a house to cover me, and I still get cold at times,” Biles said. “I can’t even fathom how cold the homeless must be, and that they have to fall asleep in this and wake up and live their life again. The cold season is long, and it really stirred my heart to do something about this.”

Biles designed a graphic on Canva and posted it to her Instagram to spread awareness and raise money to thrift coats for the homeless in Waco. In her first year, she raised more than $300, and this year she raised $290.

“I went home for Thanksgiving break. I remember going to a whole bunch of different Goodwill stores with my mom, and we found some really good coats,” Biles said. “I ended up getting 30 or so coats and then donated them to a local charity in Waco. This year, I was reminded of the impact that can make, so I decided to do it again. I plan to pass them out here in Waco.”

Biles and her friend, Houston senior Sarah Chan, volunteer together weekly at Mission Waco by serving breakfast.

“I think it’s encouraging to see her heart not being complacent and not just knowing and feeling these things, but stepping forward and creating an initiative [to do] the things that she can in the realm that she’s in,” Chan said.

Biles said serving with Chan and personal interactions with homeless people have stirred her heart for homeless ministry and caring for their needs.

“I think Waco is so special in the fact that there are so many different mission organizations you can be a part of,” Biles said. “It requires work and sacrifice, but the rewards are eternal. We can help and love people better in small steps. Be interruptible and have a margin of allowing yourself the time to let other people come into your life and learn from them.”

Biles said serving the community is best done with friends.

“If anyone is passionate or has a tug on their heart to serve the greater community, I would encourage them to seek out friends who can do that with them and partner with them,” Biles said. “Surround yourself with a community who is passionate about helping people and is passionate about not only loving Jesus, but living his lifestyle.”