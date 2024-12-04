Christmas gifts with character: Guide your giving with these hobby-based ideas

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

If you’re avoiding gift card buying this Christmas, here are ample shopping ideas for each and every character you hold close in your life. Perhaps you’ve befriended a gamer, are siblings with a fashionista or are dating a music lover, but are stumped as to what to get them. Well, look no further.

From classic gifts to out-of-the-box ideas to hobby-based subscriptions, these shopping recommendations are bound to warm the heart of the recipient based on what they love in life. Tailor to your loved ones’ quirks this Christmas with this interest-based holiday gift guide.

The Foodie

For all the people who have refined palates, the ideas are endless when it comes to gifting. But what do they really want for Christmas? Chances are, if they’re the known chef in the family or friend group, they’ve already got their kitchen stocked to the max with appliances, gadgets and fancy spices and seasonings.

Some more creative gift ideas for the cook in your life start with a hand-made ticket for a dinner date to their favorite restaurant. However, if a bougie night out is a little out of your price range, consider getting some off-beat trinkets to spice up their kitchen. If they enjoy the iconic talk show Hot Ones and have ever wondered if they themselves could endure the heat, the show’s website offers several sauce sets and pairings to try at home.

There are certain things some kitchens can never have enough of, and that includes salt and pepper shakers and oil and vinegar cruet sets. If they already have these, get them some cute sets they can use for special occasions.

Subscription boxes are gaining increasing popularity with foodies, so paying for a few months of subscriptions like Universal yums or Pickle of the Month Club could make for great gifts for all the snack-lovers out there.

Last but not least: cookbooks! To plug some local fame, Magnolia has a killer cookbook which lets the reader in on the secrets of some of the restaurant’s most coveted recipes. Perhaps your food fanatic is a lover of FX’s the Bear. Well, unbeknownst to many viewers, one of the show’s stars, Matty Matheson, is a real chef and has his very own written guide to making masterful soups, salads and sandwiches.

The Gamer

These suggestions are for video gamers, board gamers and card gamers alike.

For those friends and family members who find themselves parked at their computer monitor most weekends wrapped up in several tense rounds of their game of choice, their set up might be in need of a little drip. A quality mouse pad like those from The Mousepad Company could add some color and comfort to their desk, especially if there’s a wrist rest included. Some adhesive color-changing led lights to stick to the back of the monitor could also help to brighten their space, creating a setup that’s stream-worthy.

Often overlooked is the under-the-desk drink cooler for those players who like to have a cold refreshment ready to go in between rounds. This mini Frigidaire cooler is surprisingly affordable for the convenience it provides, and this one even lights up!

If your gamer is more of a physical game player, perhaps they need a nice, new deck of cards. If so, Art of Play is the place to look. Their classy, artsy cards are made in practically every theme imaginable. Or, if board games are what you’re looking for, Cardhaus has all of the hottest new releases that will have the entire family gathered around and wanting to join in.

The Bookworm

It’s true the purpose of this guide is to stay away from gift cards, but the urge to suggest a Fabled gift card couldn’t be resisted simply because Fabled is such a magical experience, especially for bookworms. This local bookshop also has the option to give Booklover Boxes, which will add a few fresh reads to their likely extensive bookshelf.

For bookworms, their books are their babies, which means they deserve plenty of accessories to help keep them in the best shape possible. These bookmarks and customized corner markers from Etsy will ensure that there’s no need for dog-eared pages and make for cute stocking stuffers. Take the personalization a step further with a book embosser to mark their printed treasures as their very own.

Convenience is another large component of book-reading. If your bookworm wants to be able to hold a book in one hand and a warm mug in another, get them a page holder. The options for these include everything from wood to quartz, but these frog and floral resin ones are especially cute.

Maybe your bookworm prefers versions of consumption outside of physical, paper books. For all those Kindle readers out there, this tablet bed/table stand will take your reading experience to the next level of comfort. Kiss those neck strains goodbye! On the other spectrum of electronic books are audio books. If there’s an audio bookworm in your life, consider purchasing an Audible subscription for them.

The Fitness Buff

With most workout freaks likely already enjoying their all-inclusive memberships at their local gym, Christmas shopping can be a little tricky. Thankfully, there are several gadgets to improve their gym experience that squat racks and bench presses just can’t provide.

A portable neck fan will work wonders for those who love to stay fit but hate to sweat. Speaking of sweat — gym shoes can get smelly if sweaty feet marinate in them on the car ride home, so consider getting your gym rat a pair of comfy slides from Cloud Slides to slip into post-workout.

Any fitness buff knows after-gym care is key in maintaining a healthy body, so here are some gifts to pamper them. A foam roller will help to prevent sore muscles after a hard day’s work. To take it a step further, gift them some luxury epsom salts to soak in. These come in delicious, therapeutic scents like lavender, eucalyptus spearmint and honey almond. If your particular fitness buff is into crafting post-workout shakes, get them a trusty BlenderBottle so they can sip on the go.

One thing these fitness freaks can never get enough of are socks, particularly these Nike dri fit ones. They always seem to get lost in the wash or mysteriously end up in siblings’ and roommates’ sock drawers. Or if they’re not into plain white Nike socks, Adidas has some cutesy pastel ones.

Lastly, if your gym rat is more of a pilates princess than an iron-pumping Sam Sulek, these Bala bangles are a splurge, but will ensure she’s stylish while she sweats.

The Homebody

The homebody is unarguably the easiest character to shop for since the items they crave can be found in almost any store. However, here are some choice items that stand out for your couch potato.

The Comfy blanket sweatshirt is the ultimate homebody must-have. Instead of dragging a blanket around, why not wear it? Or, if sweatshirts aren’t their vibe, this robe from Pottery Barn and these heatable slippers from Warmies will ensure coziness with class. If they’re looking for a buddy to snuggle with, spoil them with a soft, adorable Jellycat plush.

Homebodies love their space to smell nice, meaning candles, essential oils and wax melts are always welcome gifts. To satisfy their taste and without forcing your homebody to leave their comfortable abode, purchase them their caffeine treat of choice. Some fun brands include Chamberlain Coffee which has fun coffee flavors galore, Harney & Sons which has teas fit for an Englishman and Encha with its ceremonial-grade matcha.

Now that your homebody is comfortable and thirst-quenched, keep them entertained with a premium subscription to their favorite streaming service. Some of the most popular include Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.

The Fashionista

The fashionista is a tough creature to shop for as they already have the swag and style that makes them known for their fire fits among friends and family. This one might require some out-of-the-box shopping. Here are some ideas…

If surprises are what they dig, these Sephora advent calendars are the perfect present for your person, but make sure to give them soon! For those who are more perfumers than beauticians, a Scentbird subscription will allow your fashionista to explore several luxury scents. Make sure to take the quiz first and answer according to their fashion vibe!

For all the adornment lovers, a cutesy jewelry tray will come in handy to keep their rings, earrings and bracelets in one place. On that note, one type of underrated jewelry that will put their show game on a whole ‘nother level are sneaker charms. Here are some coquette ones from Anthropologie, but they come in all styles.

Another gift to keep your fashionista’s sneakers in ship shape is this shoe cleaning set, which can also be used to keep her Frye boots nice and clean if she so desires these fashionable shoes.

Shopping for guy fashionistas is the real challenge … or is it? It might be simpler than you think, especially with these recommendations.

A cashmere scarf can spruce up any winter outfit. To keep his other cashmere and knit goods soft through the years, purchase this sweater depiller.

Just like the fitness buffs, fashionable dudes can never have enough socks. These Ralph Lauren and J. Crew patterned socks are something a little nicer to keep his toes warm through the winter. Finally, if he doesn’t have a corduroy Dickies hat, get it for him. This classic Texas brand cap will add a little flavor to any fit.

The Artist

For The Artist, you’ll need to think creatively. The most standout gift for this artsy person has got to be a watercolor pen and portable paintbox as seen on Instagram and used by watercolor artist Leslie Stroz. This gift will allow them to paint on-the-go with ease and convenience. Additionally get them a canvas tote bag with some cute patches and pins to carry their other everyday art supplies.

To add a little flair to their art studio, some famous art print posters and suncatchers will do the trick. This mug will serve well those artists who need a little something to sip while they sketch, or may even be used as a rinse cup for brushes if we’re being honest.

The Music Lover

Here are some gift ideas for music lovers of all kinds. Depending on how your music lover likes to listen, you might want to get them a cleaning kit. Here’s one for their Airpods and one for their turntable and vinyls. To set next to their turntable or speaker is an artist prayer candle which can feature whatever idol they worship most.

JBL has some of the best speakers on the market, and this portable, waterproof mini speaker will allow them to listen anywhere from the shower to the beach.

If they like to wear their heart on their sleeve in terms of love for their favorite artist, consider getting your music maniac a band tee. Old School Tees has some great picks for classic rock lovers. Or, if they like to do a little playing themselves, a guitar pick necklace is a functional and meaningful accessory to gift them.

The ultimate music lover gift is of course concert tickets. Depending on who is touring in the area, you could very well make their entire year a whole lot more special and memorable with this thoughtful Christmas gift.