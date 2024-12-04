4 cases of motor vehicle theft under investigation

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

A timely warning was issued Tuesday regarding the theft of several motor vehicles, including four reports of stolen e-Scooters and e-Bikes and one UTV theft.

According to the 2024 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report, motor vehicle theft more than tripled between 2022 and 2023 with six occurrences reported in 2022 and 20 in 2023.

Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said the increase was likely due to the rising popularity of electric scooters, motorized bicycles and e-bikes on campus.

“BUPD encourages students and others to securely lock motorized scooters and bicycles with a U-lock in well-lit locations that generally have a lot of people around. It’s also advisable to check on a locked scooter or bike regularly,” Fogleman wrote in an email.

This fall has been no exception to the trend of rising thefts. According to the warning, an individual was identified for several of the thefts and one e-Bike was recovered. However, four reports remain under investigation.

BUPD encouraged students in the warning to take precautions to prevent further crime. They advised that students not leave their vehicle unattended or unlocked, consider a high-quality anti-theft device, leave vehicles in well-lit areas, register with parking services and not leave vehicles out overnight.

If students see any suspicious activity, they should report it to BUPD at 254-710-2222.