5 desserts in Waco to cure your holiday cravings

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, leave your diet at the door and introduce yourself to some new dessert spots around Waco.

Whether you’re looking for a post-dinner sweet treat or a dessert for your Christmas potluck, this list includes five mouth-watering Waco spots that will fulfill your holiday dessert needs.

Milk Bottle Cookies

This cookie shop offers a unique and delicious take on the classic chocolate chip cookie. The dough is seasoned with a delightful, salty kick and the cookies come in a variety of flavors, from peanut butter and snickerdoodle to cookies n’ cream and chocolate peppermint crinkle.

The shop also has multiple signature flavors, such as “Tiger Butter,” which includes a “blonde dough base with house-made tiger butter,” and “Lunch Lady,” which is an “oatmeal peanut butter cookie topped with cocoa buttercream frosting.” It also serves a gluten-free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie, which is only available on Wednesdays.

Milk Bottle Cookies also serves “energy bites” in a variety of flavors and “mini cookies,” which are two-ounce versions of their regular flavors. In addition to cookies, you can also order a variety of coffee drinks at the establishment, ranging from lattes and cappuccinos to espresso tonics and hot chocolate.

Splendid Oaks Chocolates & Ice Cream

With locations in Waco and Woodway, this dessert place combines artistry with appetite in its artisan chocolates. The shop was founded in 2018 by a Baylor Graduate. This business prioritizes crafting the chocolates to look as beautiful as they taste by creating beautifully marbled coatings on every piece.

These chocolates come in various flavors, including PB&J, caramel macchiato, bananas foster and matcha. The shop also offers a 20% discount for bringing in old chocolate boxes for refills.

Aside from gourmet chocolates, Splendid Oaks also offers in-store-made ice cream, which it churns 2 gallons at a time.

Nightlight Donuts & Coffee

Voted “Best In Waco donuts” in 2018-2021 by the Wacoan, this doughnut and coffee shop takes breakfast treats to a new level with its unique “French croissant donuts,” which combine the flaky dough of a croissant with the shape of a doughnut.

With classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon sugar and sprinkles, the store offers a unique “donut of the month” flavor, which is currently pumpkin cheesecake. Aside from donuts, Nightlight also offers kolaches, croissants, cinnamon rolls and a variety of coffee and other drinks.

Silos Baking Co.

While Magnolia offers great shopping and gift-buying experiences, the popular tourist destination also has a delicious bakery that serves a variety of cookies, cupcakes and other baked goods.

From cookies n’ cream and lemon lavender cupcakes to churros and vegan salted caramel chocolate chip cookies, there is undoubtedly something for everyone on their menu.

The century-old building where the shop is located was once used as a cotton mill for the silos. Chip and Joanna Gaines later transformed it on season four of their HGTV show “Fixer Upper.”

Helados La Azteca

This Hispanic family-owned and operated shop, which now has three locations in Waco, is a classic whether you’re craving ice cream, popsicles or any sort of Mexican dessert. Eduardo Garcia owns the shop, which was started by his immigrant father in the early 2000s.

Helados La Azteca originally started off serving homemade popsicles, but as it grew, the shop expanded it menu to include items from the Garcia family’s hometown, including mangonadas, elote and michelaguas.

The shop offers a variety of Bluebell ice creams as well.