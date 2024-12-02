All about Advent: How students can celebrate the coming of Christ this season

By Eden Morris I Reporter

The Advent season is here, and people celebrate it differently, whether by purchasing an Advent calendar, through devotional activities or by attending Advent services at church.

According to BibleProject.com, Advent is “a four-week season in the Church calendar dedicated to anticipating the arrival, or ‘advent,’ of Jesus of Nazareth, the long-awaited Messiah and King. Christians from many backgrounds celebrate this time with reflections on hope, peace, love, and joy. And while their practices may look different, all focus on the hope-filled arrival of Jesus.”

The word Advent comes from the Latin word adventus, meaning “arrival.”

Flower Mound sisters senior Madison O’Rourke and sophomore Mackenzie O’Rourke celebrate Advent every year with their family in the Methodist tradition.

“Every week, a month before Christmas, we light a candle in our house to anticipate the coming of Christ,” Mackenzie said. “It is a fun tradition that we do to point the meaning back to the real reason of Christmas.”

Madison and Mackenzie said their family celebrates Advent both at church and at home, lighting candles in community during services and together with family.

“The first Sunday of Advent, we light the first purple candle, which represents hope,” Madison said. “The second Sunday of Advent, we light the second purple candle, which represents peace. The third Sunday of Advent, we light the pink candle, which represents joy. And the fourth Sunday, we light the last purple one, which represents love.”

Southlake senior Emma Fraga said she enjoyed Advent festivities at home while growing up.

“My mom, when we were little, made these Advent houses,” Fraga said. “Me and my brother and sister would alternate every three days, because there were three of us. My mom would put in a little candy or a little bracelet or Lego for my brother. We’d get a little treat leading up to Christmas Eve. It was so sweet and fun.”

Baylor University is hosting an Advent celebration free and open to the public on Thursday, with guest speaker Beth Moore leading a reflection time. The first service will be held at 3:30 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m. in Paul W. Powell Chapel at George W. Truett Theological Seminary.