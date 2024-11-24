Slow start spoils No. 18 Baylor’s comeback effort in Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal, 73-65

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

No. 18 Baylor women’s basketball’s trip to paradise took a sour turn Sunday afternoon as the Bears allowed a 17-point Indiana run in the first quarter that was too much to overcome, eventually falling to the Hoosiers, 73-65, in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal at Atlantis’ Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Baylor (4-2) had just three players in double figures and was led by senior guard Yaya Felder, who scored a Baylor career-high 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting and five made 3-pointers. Senior guard Jada Walker knocked down nine free throws and shot a mere 3-of-16, which was good for 15 points. Senior center Aaronette Vonleh wrapped up the double-digit scorers with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with a team-high eight rebounds.

Indiana (4-2) was captained by junior guard Shay Ciezki, who was the only Hoosier in double figures but tallied 34 points on 9-for-16 shooting to go along with 12 made free throws.

After Vonleh opened the game with a second-chance layup, Indiana went on a 17-0 run. During the span, Baylor turned the ball over three times, and the Hoosiers connected on 5-of-6 free throw attempts. Felder snapped the spree with a pair of 3-pointers out of a timeout called by head coach Nicki Collen. A pair of 6-0 runs by the green and gold cut the deficit to 27-18 by the end of the first quarter.

The teams combined for just four made field goals in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second quarter, but three Hoosier free throws kept the lead at three possessions. The Bears closed the half on a 7-0 run, cutting the halftime lead to 37-33, as graduate guard Sarah Andrews knocked down her lone 3-pointer of the game with 39 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Andrews and junior forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs struggled to get going as the pair combined for eight points on 3-of-16 shooting, and both fouled out in the second half.

Walker and Vonleh came out of the break with a vengeance, tying up the game 46-46 with 4:49 in the third quarter. The duo combined for 14 points in the third, but junior forward Bella Fontleroy hit the only other field goal of the quarter for the Bears as Indiana comfortably sprinted back in front, 55-49.

A 6-0 Hoosiers run to start the fourth quarter sealed the Bears’ fate. The game came down to free throws down the stretch as Indiana went 10-for-11 from the charity line in the fourth quarter alone, inking a 73-65 Hoosiers win.

The Bears will wrap up their stay in the Bahamas against either North Carolina or Villanova in the third-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Atlantis’ Imperial Arena in Nassau. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.