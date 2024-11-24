No. 17 Baylor volleyball survives Houston on Senior Day, 3-2

By Grant Morrison | Sports Writer

No. 17 Baylor volleyball survived Houston’s upset attempt Saturday in the Ferrell Center, taking down the Cougars 25-19, 18-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-10. On Senior Day in Waco, outside hitter Elise McGhee celebrated the occasion with a 22-kill double-double.

“This senior class is really spectacular, being joyful and having a heart of gratefulness. Collectively, all seven of them are good in guiding the junior, sophomore, freshmen along the way through their valleys. They set a good example in servant leadership,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said.

For Baylor (20-7, 11-5), it was the ninth consecutive win against Houston (11-14, 6-9), who have lost every match up against the Bears since 2003.

McGuyre opened the game with an all-senior lineup, allowing senior middle blocker Ava Grace Haggard to record back-to-back kills for an early 2-1 lead. Graduate student opposite hitter Jennifer Bolden got in on the action with a couple kills of her own en route to a 9-8 lead.

The Houston offense was formidable, with three different Cougars scoring double-digit kills by the end of the day. The set stayed close, but the Bears eventually pulled away to a 25-19 win.

The Cougars took the first three points of the second set, ending their run with an attack error out of bounds. The Baylor offense ground completely to a halt—six of their first seven points were a result of Houston errors, and trailing 16-7, they had only one kill to the Cougars’ 11. They ended the set with six kills and six errors, with 12 of their 18 points coming from Houston errors.

Both teams cleaned up their act by the third set, with no attack errors through the Bears’ 10-6 lead. McGhee found her rhythm, knocking down a slew of kills and taking a comfortable lead. They only suffered one attack error in the set, hitting .545 to the Cougar’s .222 and taking the set 25-16.

An ace from senior defensive specialist Faith Lynch started the fourth set, which Baylor followed with four straight points to take a 5-0 lead. But difficulties mounted on serve receive, as the Bears allowed three service aces and lost the lead for the first time in the set, 14-13.

“It was definitely frustrating… they were playing great defense, and serving great on the end line,” sophomore outside hitter Kendal Murphy said.

The two squads wrestled for the final few points, but the Cougars pulled ahead to take it 25-21.

The Bears sprinted out to a 10-3 lead before the Cougars could find their legs in the final set. Houston answered with a small run to cut the lead to 11-8. Junior opposite hitter Allie Sczech delivered a couple kills to pull away and Murphy slammed the door with a kill to end it, 15-10.

Baylor is set to graduate seven seniors from the team this year, including graduate setter Jackie Barrett Frazier and senior libero Lauren Briseño.

“We’re losing the best group of seniors that anybody could ever ask for. So much love, so much joy that is irreplaceable from them. They truly are such a special group that I wish I could make little clones of and bring back,” Murphy said.

The Bears will be back in action at noon on Wednesday against Cincinnati (14-12, 5-10) at Fifth Third Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.