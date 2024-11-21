Engineering professor inspired by students to continue research

By Olivia Chhlang | Reporter

Baylor University became recognized as a Research 1 institution in 2022. The new R1 status came with opportunities for students, faculty and staff to be involved in research that will have an impact even outside the university.

Dr. Lulin Jiang, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, published her research through Baylor University. Her most recent publication is in regards to her research in ultra-clean biofuel technology. This led to the unveiling of a Swirl Burst injector which achieves near-zero emissions by converting waste into clean energy.

Jiang’s research goes further than Baylor. She started as a professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette before coming to Baylor in 2019.

Jiang schose Baylor was for the university’s working environment and how it has provided equipment for her to use in her research involving itemization and combustion.

“I do have ideas and visions about the research I’m interested in,” Jiang said. “That’s why I looked around and asked what university might have those tools that can enable me to conduct those investigations.”

When Jiang submitted her application to Baylor, she also said that the university provided her with more tools and accessibility to help further the research she had in mind.

Another way Baylor has aided in her in this research is through students.

“The students, I think, are all rising stars,” Jiang said. “I’m always motivated by them — even undergraduate students. Usually, they have a lot of course work, but they still are very interested in frontier research so they dedicate a lot of time and effort [to] that.”

One of Jiang’s past undergraduate students and now third-year Ph.D. candidate Rafiul Islam said that he enjoyed working with Jiang because of her passion for her research.

“Her passion is also what makes her very cooperative, so it’s a great opportunity to work with her,” Islam said. “Working with her research in our lab — it’s things that can benefit the community as well as the society.”

Before aiding in Jiang’s research, Islam worked in a similar field, but partnering with Jiang allowed him to learn more about the specific type of research she specializes in.

“We were able to design the different parts of the combustor and injectors,” Islam said. “So I came to learn a lot about the injectors and that they can burn a wide range of [chemicals] with different viscosities.”

Jiang’s thermodynamics class also benefits from her research. She said she encourages her students to pursue research by presenting her own findings in the lab.

“That might arouse interest in some of the students who are generally passionate in propulsion, especially when we’re talking about combustion and playing with fire,” Jiang said. “A lot of students get interested in that.”

Jiang also said that engineering and research are intertwined. Mechanical engineering is something that is very “hands-on.” Those students might not think of research since the subject is more analytical and qualitative. However, Jiang explained that students can start learning skills and use research to determine efficiency and effectiveness.

In the five years Jiang has been at Baylor, she said that she values her compassionate co-workers and the students she teaches. By continuing at the university, Jiang hopes to prove through her research and students that an impact can be made which goes beyond Baylor.

“I always try to encourage them based on their progress,” Jiang said. “I believe that we’re made by God to use our gifts and benefit the people around us.”