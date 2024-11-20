It’s giving thanks

By The Editorial Board

Thanksgiving can often have ironic timing. It could be that your year has been full of financial struggles. Perhaps you’re failing a class or two. Maybe you’ve just lost someone you love and this will be your first holiday season without them.

While it can be difficult, it’s important to keep in mind that blessings have also been abundant whether we have noticed them or not. Even if your thankfulness is a choice this Thanksgiving, we encourage you to find something that has been a blessing in your life this year and to focus your gratitude toward that gift. We here at the Ed Board decided to do the same.

So, without further ado, here are the things we are especially thankful for this year…

Friends/Family



I am about to say something nobody has ever thought before: I am thankful for my friends.

As boring as that sounds, it couldn’t be more true. I am thankful for every time my best friend from home has listened to a minutes-long voice memo I’ve sent, for the camaraderie I feel from the coworkers in this newsroom that I get to call friends, and for the helping hand I can always count on from these people.

I am a yapper, so I am constantly astounded that my friends still listen to me talk. Thanks guys. Major shoutout to y’all.

— Emma Weidmann | Editor-in-Chief

Like every day of the year, I’m thankful for my beautiful and intelligent mother. She is the person in everyone’s lives with a clear-headed point of view and love at her center. Thank you for teaching me all things classic rock and being one of the only people that still reads physical newspapers.

My Baylor journey wouldn’t be the same without my amazing roommates, the friends I’ve made in Zeta Tau Alpha and the lovely man in my life. Thank you for keeping me grounded and reminding me to laugh every day.

And I could never forget the best coworkers in the world. I couldn’t be more thankful for everyone on the photo desk and the Editorial Board. I love y’all.

— Erika Kuehl | Opinion Editor

There are so many things I’m thankful for this year, but the most obvious ones that comes to mind are my sisters Ava and Lucia. Growing up and going to college has helped me to realize how much I love my sisters, no matter how much we used to squabble when we were kids.

Every challenge I’ve faced this semester, each time something bad has happened, they’ve been there to lend a listening ear and occasionally a word of advice, even if only through the screen of a phone. We understand each other and are there for each other in a way no one else can be.

They are and always will be my best friends in the world. (You too, Ian.)

— Olivia Turner | Arts and Life Editor

Baylor



This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for Baylor University. I know, I know. It’s a cliché. But what can I say? I bleed green and gold. As a junior more than halfway through her Baylor journey, I can’t help but reminisce on some of the blessings this school has brought to me.

Baylor has brought me friends for life, the chance to follow my passions, knowledgeable mentors and a wonderful spiritual community. Not to mention I can stop by the bear habitat anytime I need a serotonin boost.

Now I can’t wait to bring friends and family to my alma mater and tell stories of the good old days. Try to contain your eye roll, but I couldn’t be more thankful.

— Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

Growth

This Thanksgiving is my last in my undergrad and I cannot think of anything better to be grateful for than the community that has supported me through my entire academic and personal journey. I am thankful for the professors who pulled me aside and asked how my week was going. I am thankful for my friends who stayed in Moody with me after hours. I am thankful for the rejections and the heartbreaks that have helped me grow into the person I am today. I am grateful for my family who loves me dearly, and I am thankful for the love I have felt these past few years.

I am thankful for my life here at Baylor and I will continue to be grateful for the person Baylor has shaped me to be.

— Cameron McCollum | Photo Editor

Little things

This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for the small things in life. I am thankful for the small observations I make on my way to class and the moments of peace I experience when I switch between tasks. I appreciate of how I feel when I grab my favorite pen or how my hands feel in the pockets of my sweatshirt when the weather is cold and brisk. I am thankful for the simple things. The simple things make me stay patient in life and help me enjoy the time I am here.

— Julien Hajenius | Web Editor

Creativity

Something that I’m most thankful for, like many other people, is my family. My family has always been my biggest support, specifically my mother, who has always been my number one cheerleader. She’s always been there for me, encouraging me and pushing me to strive and do the best I can while still being me.

Additionally, I’m thankful to be able to draw, create and pursue art throughout life.

As a child, I was always drawn to the various arts and animations on channels like Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, and to pursue such interests in my adult life is a dream come true.Being an artist has given me so many incredible opportunities. I’ve met some of my closest friends through art, and I couldn’t be happier.

— James Ellis | Cartoonist