A&L Tunesday: Nov. 19

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

It’s finally here — the last Tunesday before Thanksgiving break! This collection is certainly catchy, but don’t be fooled — it’s not exactly cheery. A good song is a good song, though. Add these bops to your playlist if you dare.

“Good News” by Shaboozey (Nov. 15)





If this year has been a tough one, you’ll probably resonate with Shaboozey’s song “Good News.” After his hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” released in April, this Americana artist made it clear he could put out a banger, and his latest release is no different. Shaboozey has the talent of transforming his troubles into catchy country tunes. If you want to wallow and vibe at the same time, hit the play button on this twangy track.

“Because of You” by Lauv (Nov. 15)





Lauv tries his hand at disco in his upbeat release “Because of You.” As typical of Lauv, this song isn’t exactly lighthearted. Here, the pop star details a post-breakup breakdown of going for a drive and getting a haircut in rebellion against his relationship gone wrong. Following the first listen, this dance-worthy melody lingered in my mind long after the song ended, leading me to hit play again and again.

“Animal” by BENEE (Nov. 15)





This sassy single by New Zealand indie artist BENEE embodies the usual quirky, funky beat of the majority of her discography. Her vocals are reminiscent of the whimsical Icelandic music sensation Björk, but her instrumental sound takes on a more bubbly hip-hop vibe. “Animal” is right on brand. This track sings of the fears and struggles of being a “micro-celebrity” in L.A. — of having a presence but feeling insignificant and like it’s never enough to make it big.