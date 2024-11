It’s season 4, episode 11 of the Baylor Lariat’s football podcast Don’t Feed the Bears! Braden Murray, Joe Pratt and Jackson Posey are back to preview Baylor football’s road trip to West Virginia and if the Bears can finally break through in Morgantown. The crew also answers the people on Don’t Feed the Bears’ first-ever call-in segment. Tune in to hear all that and more on Don’t Feed the Bears!