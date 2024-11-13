No. 17 Baylor volleyball takes down Kansas State 3-0 in fourth-straight sweep

By Nate Maki | Sports Writer

No. 17 Baylor volleyball knocked off Kansas State in straight sets on Wednesday night 25-21, 25-22, 25-18, extending the Bears’ win streak to eight, as well as marking their fourth sweep in a row.

The first point went to the Wildcats (9-13, 7-6 Big 12) due to an attack error from senior outside hitter Elise McGhee. The Bears (18-6, 10-3 Big 12) quickly bounced back with a kill from graduate setter Jackie Barrett Frazier. Both teams put up a close fight for the remainder of the first set, but Baylor managed to tip the scales at the end with a three-point run, two of which were assisted by Barrett Frazier, taking the first set 25-21.

The Bears led the match in every single stat. McGhee’s initial error was a trend that would persist over the course of the match, with 10 attacking and serving errors total. Despite this, McGhee made up for it with a team leading 15 kills. Barrett Frazier put up 37 total assists for the Bears, more than doubling Kansas State’s starting setter at 17. Sophomore middle blocker Victoria Davis led all players with five blocks and senior libero Lauren Briseño did the same with 14 digs.

The second set saw the Bears take an early lead thanks to a kill from junior opposite hitter Allie Sczech. Sophomore outside hitter Kendal Murphy followed suit, and the Bears jumped out to a 3-1 lead. The Wildcats fought hard to catch up, and nearly did with two three-point runs, but the green and gold managed to stay just barely ahead throughout the set, closing out the second frame 25-22.

McGhee opened the third frame with a kill, but two straight errors went the Wildcats’ way. McGhee and Barrett Frazier connected to with a pair of kills to even the set, 7-7. The Bears eventually took the lead back with an ace from sophomore defensive specialist Tehani Ulufatu, and they ran away with the match with a seven-point run putting them up 21-14. McGhee and Barrett Frazier connected again for the Bears’ final kill, and two errors from the Wildcats capped off the win, 25-18.

The Bears sit comfortably at third in the Big 12 rankings and will stay in-state to face No. 12 Kansas (21-3, 12-2 Big 12) on Saturday. First serve is scheduled for noon at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence.