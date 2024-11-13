Baylor alumnus learned change, tradition, resilience during time at Baylor

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

Bill Keith, a Baylor graduate from the Class of 1974, has witnessed the university’s transformation over the years, both in its campus and academic programs.

Keith transferred to Baylor from North Texas State — now the University of North Texas — as a junior, graduated in 1974 and continues to stay up to date on news of his beloved alma mater.

Baylor holds a special place in Keith’s heart, not just for the opportunities it provided during his time as a student, but also for how it continues to shape the lives of future generations.

“The campus has changed a lot,” Keith said. “New buildings, new curriculum and more opportunities for students than when I was here.”

Keith is proud of Baylor’s growth, and he is equally passionate about its traditions. One significant example is the Immortal Ten statue, which commemorates the Baylor students who tragically died in a 1927 bus accident.

“Baylor has preserved traditions in meaningful ways,” Keith said. “Without traditions, you don’t have a culture. Baylor has managed to keep that culture strong.”

Faith was a significant part of Keith’s Baylor experience. During his time at Baylor, he grew spiritually, becoming a committed Christian. He credits the university with deepening his faith, as he connected with other students and attended local churches.

“I became a Christian while I was at Baylor,” Keith said. “I believed in God, but it wasn’t until I was around other brilliant students and started attending church more regularly that I truly understood what it meant. I got baptized at Baylor, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Keith’s time at Baylor wasn’t just about academics, though. It was about resilience. He has faced numerous health challenges, including a battle with prostate cancer and — more recently — a brain tumor. The brain tumor, though not cancerous, was large and had been growing for years before being detected.

“I had prostate cancer, but it was caught early and treated with cryotherapy. After that, I had a bit of chemo, but the real battle came later when I was diagnosed with brain tumors,” Keith said.”It was only after it started causing issues that doctors found it. I had surgery to remove 85% of it, but the chemo was the real challenge. After six months of it, we stopped the treatment,” Keith said.

Despite these challenges, Keith has maintained a positive outlook. His strength has come from humor, faith and a strong support system, with regular check-ups showing promising results.

“I have a hole in my brain, but I call it my donut hole,” Keith said.

Keith’s time at Baylor’s School of Business reinforced his belief in the importance of bridging the gap between theory and practice. He remembers a program called “Business Luncheon 101,” where students met weekly with business leaders to discuss real-world issues.

“When I was at North Texas State, the economics professors only taught theory,” Keith said. “They didn’t bring real-world applications into the classroom. I think Baylor’s business school did a better job of grounding students in practical knowledge.”

Keith also witnessed the power of Baylor’s alumni network in funding projects like McLane Stadium.

“Baylor went into debt for $495 million to build the stadium,” Keith said. “Then a Baylor graduate who owned the Houston Astros sold the team for $500 million and donated the entire sum to pay off the stadium.”

Generosity from Baylor alumni showed the influence of the university’s business and law schools in shaping its future, Keith said.

In addition to academics and faith, Keith was involved in some of Baylor’s unique traditions. He helped start a horseback riding club during his time at Baylor.

“We started a club to take care of the horses used at Baylor’s summer camp, getting them vaccinated, branded and properly cared for during the school year. As Winston Churchill said, ‘Nothing is better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse,’” Keith said.

The club grew quickly, expanding from 30 members to over 60 in its first year. It is now known as the Baylor Riding Association.

“We had a thousand-acre lease from the Corps of Engineers for $1 a year, up on the Bosque River floodplain,” Keith said. “But, unfortunately, the lease was lost to environmental concerns, and the camp was eventually shut down by Baylor under new leadership.”

Despite the challenges, Keith remains proud of his role in founding the club. He continues to support it by donating horses and is actively seeking additional ways to help it rebuild and thrive.

“I try to stay involved with Baylor by reading the Baylor Line and other alumni publications,” Bill adds. “Even though I don’t read as much as I used to due to my brain injury, I keep up with the news through online sources like WorldNetDaily and Townhall. They offer valuable perspectives that you can’t always get in traditional media,” Keith said.

Whether it’s the lessons he learned in the classroom or the values instilled through faith and involvement, Keith remains grateful for the opportunities that Baylor provided, and he continues to support the university in any way he can.

“I’ve done a variety of careers, bounced from one thing to another, but I made a living. I don’t have regrets, but life has a way of forcing you to change when economic conditions shift,” Keith said. “The key is to reach your potential. No matter what happens in life, you have to keep going.”