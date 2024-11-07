Baylor hosts 5th annual Native American Heritage Month celebration at Mayborn Museum

By Adrianna Gonzalez | Reporter

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum has organized a series of events designed to honor and shine a light on Indigenous cultures, inviting students and the community to experience the beauty and diversity of Native American traditions.

Dr. Trey Crumpton, manager of visitor experience at the Mayborn Museum and adjunct professor in the department of museum studies, outlined the schedule of events.

“Discover the beauty, storytelling and musical traditions of Indigenous cultures through live performances and authentic narratives,” Crumpton said.

The events are included with general admission, with free access for Baylor students and museum members who choose to attend.

At 11 a.m on Nov. 13., a drum and flute performance by the award-winning duo Rhythm & Breeze will be featured. Musicians Sandi Horton, a Native American-style flute composer, and percussionist Debbie Brock will perform original compositions inspired by nature, playing drum and flute sounds to celebrate Indigenous cultures.

​​Crumpton emphasized the importance of students inside and outside of these cultures to attend these events to gain a greater cultural understanding.

“The events and celebrations are important because they expose the public to something rich and unique,” Crumpton said. “But for me, the real impact comes when we meet someone with a different life experience and heritage, listen to understand their way and at the same time realize that our humanity binds us. Our differences just add to that wealth of understanding.”

According to Charles Walter, director of the Mayborn Museum, these events were thoughtfully created to build meaningful relationships with regional Indigenous communities.

“Our commitment at the Mayborn Museum is to honor and elevate the cultural legacies of Indigenous communities,” Walter said. “As we cultivate meaningful relationships with the tribes and nations of this region, these events mark an important step in building connections and collaborations. We’re excited to share programs that resonate with our community and to work alongside Indigenous voices as we plan future exhibits that celebrate and preserve Native American heritage.”

In addition to attending, Crumpton plans to encourage his students to engage with the events and will use the opportunity to discuss the history, present and future of cultural intelligence within his classes.

To learn more about what other events are occurring this month, visit Native American Heritage Month at Baylor University.