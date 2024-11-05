‘Green and gold heart’: Ricky Thompson cements Baylor legacy on the sideline

By AJ Werner | Reporter

It’s one thing to be a part of Baylor football history, but it’s another to witness it for nearly three decades. For 301 consecutive Baylor football games, there has been one constant reporting from the sideline. Through blazing Texas heat and pouring rain, sideline radio analyst Ricky Thompson has been there for it all.

During Baylor’s 38-28 win over Oklahoma State on Oct. 26, Thompson received recognition during a break in action for reaching the milestone of 300 consecutive games covered on radio. It’s been a long time coming for Thompson who joined the Baylor radio team back in June of 2000.

“We had talked about the 300 mark earlier in the year, but really, that was about it,” Thompson said. “So the recognition during the game was a total surprise.”

One week later, he was in the middle of a field storming after the Bears knocked off TCU, 37-34.

While some may have a moment or two that they hold near and dear to their heart, throughout his 300-game career Thompson has experienced too many memorable moments to single out just one. From Baylor’s 2013 and 2014 championship seasons to a Thursday night blackout vs Oklahoma, Thompson could rattle off dozens of his favorite moments.

Commentating and analyzing sports can seem like an easy job, but there is more to breaking down the game than initially meets the eye. Through all these games, Thompson has had his fair share of challenges when it comes to how to approach his job.

“You would think it’s really easy to see things down there on the sideline when at times it’s not because you don’t have that perspective,” Thompson said. “It is a little more complicated than it looks, but it’s really rewarding and just a lot of fun. I love the game, and it’s nice to still be involved.”

Thompson has not only been an integral part of the radio team but he was also part of the 1974 “Miracle on the Brazos” team that won a conference championship for Baylor.

“That was a team that obviously has gone down in Baylor history and is maybe a team that possibly even saved Baylor football at the time,” Thompson said. “Everybody that season goes back to the Texas game on Nov. 9, 1974 – a lot of skeletons buried on that day. I was fortunate enough to have a long touchdown play in that ball game, that’s one you won’t forget. Those team experiences you carry with you for a lifetime there’s no doubt.”

If you were to have asked a young Thompson if he could’ve imagined himself working for Baylor after his playing days, he would’ve flat-out said no. However, after being drafted into the NFL and spending time away from Waco, his return to the football program is one that he is truly grateful for.

“I was in the NFL for a short period of time, so I was away from Baylor football for seven or eight years,” Thompson said. “Really had no clue that at this age and at this time and 50 years after leaving the program, that I would still be involved like this. And God, what a blessing it’s been for me and my family.”

The road to 300 games was a long one for Thompson. So instead of trying to aim for another big streak of consecutive games, he simply wants to live life game-by-game as he looks forward to watching his grandson play football.

“One game at a time, one season at a time, I’m getting to the point where I’m going to have a grandson playing on Friday nights and I’m not going to want to miss that,” Thompson said. “Family is going to be really important. He plays on Thursdays now, so I get to see those, but I’m not going to miss him play football.”

It’s easy to say that Thompson sees the end of his broadcasting career on the horizon. After all the hard work he’s put in he made sure to give a special thanks to the “Voice of the Baylor Bears” John Morris.

“What a pleasure it’s been,” Thompson said. “I just really appreciate John Morris and what he’s enabled me to do, he’s been such an important part of that and I would not have been able to do this without him. So going to be hard to step away when I do, but I know that when the time comes hopefully there will be no regrets.”

Morris, who has worked alongside Thompson for his entire broadcasting journey, tipped his hat to the career Thompson has had.

“Ricky is the perfect person to work as our sideline analyst,” Morris said. “He not only has tremendous knowledge and feel for the game of football, but he approaches each game from a Baylor perspective having played at Baylor and now been a part of our broadcasts for the past 25 years. He brings tremendous perspective to his role and complements our overall broadcast.”

While Thompson knows that his days as a radio broadcaster are coming to an end, he still knows that there is more history to be witnessed with this current Baylor Bears football team.

“Everything’s in front of us,” Thompson said. “You got a chance to finish 8-4. I don’t think three or four weeks ago anybody thought that was possible.”

The green and gold will be back in action against West Virginia (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Milan Puskar Stadium.