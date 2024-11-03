Washington propels Baylor football past TCU, 37-34

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor, Braden Murray | LTVN Sports Director

Ten years from kicker Chris Callahan’s historic last-second game-winning field goal to knock off TCU 61-58, redshirt junior kicker Isaiah Hankins replicated the magic with a 33-yard field goal as time expired to help Baylor football knock off their in-state rival, 37-34, on Saturday night at McLane Stadium.

With the 2013 and 2014 Big 12 Championship teams in attendance and a blackout in full effect, head coach Dave Aranda led Baylor (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) to its first win against the Horned Frogs (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) since 2019, and the first home win against them since Oct. 11, 2014, when the Callahan called game.

“This is a game, if it was a couple weeks ago, we lose this game. And it did seem in this one that at times, you were finding ways to lose the game,” Aranda said. “We were able to overcome those opportune times and fight for a win. And I think that’s something that has to be learned.”

The Bears were led by redshirt freshman running back Bryson Washington, who finished with 26 carries for 196 yards and four touchdowns. Washington became the first player to score four or more rushing touchdowns in a game since Terrance Ganaway scored five in the Alamo Bowl against Washington on Dec. 29, 2011.

“I really think it was the O-line. They were working hard today, and everything was just opened up,” Washington said. “I saw the end zone, and it was like, I gotta get to it every time.”

After a pair of punts, the Horned Frogs opened up the scoring as sophomore quarterback Josh Hoover connected with freshman wide receiver Jordyn Bailey for a one-handed touchdown grab. The 8-yard score was steamrolled into momentum for Hoover, who completed 25 of 34 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington evened the game on the next drive, as a free kick out of bounds set up the Bears for a 10-play, 65-yard drive. The redshirt freshman took six carries on the drive and swerved through a gap made by redshirt sophomore center Coleton Price and redshirt junior left guard Ryan Lengyel to score an 8-yard touchdown with 1:48 in the first quarter.

Penalties forced each team to punt on their ensuing drives, but Washington found a rhythm again with 8:50 in the second quarter. With three runs, which landed the Bears a first down, Washington took his fourth carry of the drive, juked past multiple defenders and erupted up the middle for a 40-yard touchdown.

“I thought Bryson Washington had a great game. I thought O-line-wise, we were able to be really physical and move the line of scrimmage,” Aranda said. “We’re getting movement and Bryson’s running hard. So, it’s good for the Bears.”

Hankins missed the extra point, so Baylor held a 13-7 lead before sending the ball back to TCU. The Horned Frogs made the most out of the rest of the half as Hoover rushed for a touchdown, and freshman kicker Kyle Lemmermann knocked in a couple of field goals to give the visitors a 20-13 lead at halftime.

“The mindset was thinking back to when we were all younger and watching games like this. This is the moment you want to be in,” said redshirt sophomore linebacker Keaton Thomas. “Unfortunately, we didn’t maximize it, but that was the goal: to maximize it, be thankful for the moment, and take advantage of it.”

Returning in the second-half kickoff, redshirt junior quarterback Sawyer Robertson struggled to find time to throw and was sacked on third-and-9. For the first time this season, Robertson went without a touchdown pass but finished with 242 passing yards on 19 of 34 attempts. The quarterback also tallied nine carries for 28 yards.

“[Sawyer] really just made a statement and let everyone know we are going to win the game on offense. And that’s really what happened,” redshirt junior wide receiver Josh Cameron said. “It really didn’t matter [that] we didn’t throw a touchdown because my boy, B-Wash, was just doing his thing. I think that’s just a testament to [Sawyer’s] character because at the end of the day, he’s happy because we won the game.”

Sophomore running back Dawson Pendergrass, who set career-highs against Oklahoma State a week prior, started in the second half and recorded eight carries for 33 yards. Pendergrass pulled the Bears back to even with 5:09 in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run to snap TCU’s 13-0 run.

Minutes later, Hoover and senior wide receiver Jack Bech marched down the field and pulled back ahead. Bech’s 6-yard touchdown reception with 0:23 in the third quarter came off the arm of senior wide receiver Savion Williams. Williams took the snap and rushed to the far side before hopping and tossing the ball over his head to Bech in the end zone. Williams led TCU on the ground and in the air with eight rushes for 57 rushing yards and eight receptions for 92 yards to go along with his touchdown pass.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Baylor trailed 27-20, but a 27-yard competition from Robertson to Cameron set up a 35-yard touchdown rush for Washington.

Looking to find a knockout blow, TCU marched to midfield. On third-and-6, sixth-year senior linebacker Matt Jones quickly wrapped up a Horned Frog after a short pass. With a fourth-and-2 play on the horizon, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes trotted out the punting unit.

“I mean, we need to get better,” Aranda said when reflecting on the defense’s play. “You’d like to win by playing well in the secondary, and not win in spite of how you played. And so that’s a definite improvement we need to make.”

With the ball at their own 19-yard line, the green and gold marched 81 yards in 13 plays. Robertson completed passes to senior wide receivers Hal Presley and Ashtyn Hawkins before pounding the rock with Washington. However, prior to a fourth-and-2 play, the Horned Frogs called time out.

Although they came up with a gameplan, Robertson lunged for the first down and the Bears kept rolling. Robertson completed a pass to redshirt junior tight end Michael Trigg to put Baylor in the red zone. On second-and-two from the TCU 6-yard line, Robertson kept the ball and dove for the right pilon but took a shot to his leg and came up just short.

Needing only inches to take the lead, the gunslinger handed the ball to Washington, who punched the ball from a yard out at 4:54 in the fourth quarter.

Leading 34-27, TCU marched back down the field and Bech found himself wide open on a 24-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field to tie the game with 1:55 left in the game.

With a tie game, Washington took four carries and Robertson completed a pass to put Baylor at the TCU 44-yard line, setting up a fourth-and-9. Keeping the offense out there, Dykes called timeout and Robertson made the Horned Frogs pay, completing a 15-yard pass to Trigg.

“It was huge. We got the play call in, and I was mid-route. I look over, and Trigg makes the catch,” Cameron said. “[I felt] just pure joy, pure excitement.”

With just 16 seconds left in the game, Robertson handed the ball to Washington, who was carried by the offensive line from the 29-yard line to the 16-yard line.

“All I could think about, honestly, when I was running the ball, when an O-linemen got behind me start pushing me, is, let me fall to the ground. Let me follow the ground so the clock wouldn’t expire. I wasn’t really worried about getting too many yards,” Washington said.

After timeouts by both teams, five seconds remained on the clock, and Hankins drilled a 33-yard field goal to give the Bears a 37-34 victory. As Baylor players rushed toward Hankins and lifted him on their shoulders, fans pounced out of the stands and rushed the field in support.

“I think that, for the students, and I think just fans in general — and I understand there’s a prove-it thing, and, I can understand that. And from the players thing, it’s like, are we good enough? Are these moments too big? Can we do this? ” Aranda said. “And so, to [see] everyone get past all of that on either side and just be one team. It’s pretty cool.”

The Bears hit their second bye week of the season next week and will be back in action on Nov. 16 against West Virginia (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers will be on the road against Cincinnati next weekend before returning home to host Baylor.