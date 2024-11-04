Flooding in Moody Library sub-basement causes elevator outages

By Josh Siatkowski | Staff Writer

The elevators in Moody Library are currently out of commission as significant flooding in the basement has damaged the machinery.

The flooding, which was discovered Friday morning, remains in the sub-basement of the library, below Moody’s garden level.

The sub-basement floor is strictly reserved for maintenance activities and no texts are stored there, faculty said. The space is largely occupied by the elevator motor and the building’s HVAC system.

Baylor Assistant Vice President for Media and Public Relations Lori Fogleman said that the cause of the flooding is unknown, but Facilities Management had been working all Friday morning.

“Facilities has been on site along with Target Restoration this morning to pump water out of a sub-basement of Moody Memorial Library. This will allow them to determine a cause and make repairs,” Fogleman said via email.

According to maintenance workers on the scene, the HVAC system, which also lies in the sub-basement, was not damaged in the flooding.

It is unknown when the elevators might be back up. Until then, students who need it are encouraged to use the elevator in Jones Library to navigate between the first and second floors. The garden level and third floor of the Library will not be ADA-accessible until elevators are fixed.