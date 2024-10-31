Earn a business minor over the summer: Business school to launch BASE program

By Emily Schoch | Staff writher

Baylor business is introducing the Business Administration Summer Experience for undergraduates hoping to earn a business minor this summer.

The BASE Program is a way for non-business students to complete a business minor over the course of the May-mester, Summer 1 and Summer 2 terms in Waco.

Rising sophomores, juniors and seniors who want a business administration minor and have a GPA above 2.75 are eligible to apply until March 31.

Dr. Bradley Lail, associate professor of accounting and business law, helped bring the BASE program to life. Lail said the program is a great way to not only further one’s knowledge within the business world, but also maximize one’s time during the summer by condensing the traditional business administration minor.

“It’ll be five classes instead of six. That should be attractive to students, because it’s one less class than our standard minor,” Lail said.

Rather than attending classes on Fridays, students will use that time to develop their professional skills.

“Classes will be Monday through Thursday in June and July, and then Fridays will come and we’ll have guest speakers talk about data analytics, entrepreneurship [and] other professional journeys and their experiences with the smaller cohort of students,” Lail said.

One of the main goals of BASE Is to prepare students for their future in regards to career development, interviewing skills and networking opportunities.

“Right now, when you take the business minor, you can go to visit the Career Center on your own, but with BASE, it’ll be incorporated as part of the opportunities for you as a student,” Lail said.

Lail said that BASE gives students an excellent opportunity to further their degree and receive career and professional development at a reasonable price. The program will charge Baylor tuition at a reduced price with no additional fees, and textbooks will be included at no additional cost.

BASE is currently working with the Living Learning Communities to reduce the cost of living in dorms during the summer.

Missouri City sophomore Maryn Small currently has a business administration minor. Small said that after hearing about the BASE program, she would highly consider taking the opportunity to further her degree at a reduced cost while experiencing career and professional development with BASE.

“I think I would consider doing the program again because of its benefits. If I can take this minor in the summer and just reduce the amount of hours that I take, that would be great,” Small said