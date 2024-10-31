Close Menu
    Don’t Feed the Bear’s: Baylor Football vs TCU preview

    Don't Feed the Bears: Oct 31
    It’s season 4, episode 10 of the Baylor Lariat’s football podcast Don’t Feed the Bears! Braden Murray, Joe Pratt and Jackson Posey put a Halloween spin on “Hot Shots and Hot Takes,” and discuss what stood out in the Bears’ 38-28 Homecoming win over Oklahoma State. The crew dives into the upcoming Blackout game against TCU, provides final score predictions and finishes off with everyone’s favorite segment, Word of the Day. All that and more on this week’s episode of Don’t Feed the Bears.

